The town of Flower Mound Parks and Recreation Department is developing a feasibility study for the potential construction and operation of a tennis center in Flower Mound.
Residents are encouraged to participate in an online survey until Sept. 26. Even if you don't consider yourself a possible user of a potential tennis center in Flower Mound, your participation is still very important, the town stated.
The survey will require about 10 minutes to complete. To take the survey, visit https://bit.ly/3mui8nu. There will also be a chance for public input at the Parks Board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7.
The town manages five tennis courts, which are heavily used by residents and the town’s contracted tennis programs. The feasibility study will provide valuable information to the Parks Board and Town Council to assist in future capital improvement planning and funding. The study was recommended and approved for funding by the Parks Board, Community Development Corporation and the Town Council.
