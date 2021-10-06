FLOWER MOUND – The Coppell volleyball team was giving away points to Flower Mound. Missed serves, hitting balls into the net and inaccurate passes forced the Cowgirls to play from behind for a majority of Tuesday’s District 6-6A match against the top-ranked team in Class 6A.
The Lady Jaguars didn’t seem to mind.
Although Coppell had some flashes of brilliance during the second and third sets, it was a rough start that dug the Cowgirls in a hole that they weren’t able to get out of in a 3-0 loss (25-9, 25-17, 25-16) to Flower Mound at the Jaguar Activity Center.
“We served pretty aggressive for the most part,” said Jamie Siegel, Flower Mound head coach. “We capitalized on points here and there, but as a coach, you always look at things that didn’t go right. That is kind of where my head is right now.”
What bothered Siegel postgame was how her team “relaxed” at times during the second half of the match. And while that span of play didn’t please her, she was ecstatic with how the start of the match unfolded.
Coppell never led through the first two sets.
On the game's initial point, a service by the Cowgirls sailed past the back line of Flower Mound's side of the court -- one of three missed serves through the first 14 points of the match by the Cowgirls.
The Lady Jaguars capitalized.
Flower Mound (31-3 overall, 8-0 district) was efficient in digging out balls that were hit in its direction and the Lady Jaguars converted defense into offense, using a balanced offensive attack to quickly separate themselves from the Cowgirls.
Senior middle blocker Bella Ortiz fired a pair of kills within a span of three points and later spotted a service ace, giving the Lady Jaguars a 19-8 lead.
A short time later, Flower Mound junior Maddie Cox swatted back-to-back kills to end the first set and give the Lady Jaguars a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five match.
It was more of the same to begin the second set.
Flower Mound got off to an even bigger lead this time around. A violation for a double by Coppell gave the Lady Jaguars a 16-4 lead.
Junior middle blocker Jaida Sione provided a solid net presence for the home team. Sione had two blocks to end points and also recorded a pair of kills in the middle frame.
“She is a strong blocker, and when she is in, she is a force to be reckoned with,” Siegel said. “I see that confidence growing more and more with her every single day.”
Things appeared to be in cruise control for Flower Mound. The Lady Jaguars were in command, while Coppell was in desperate need of a spark. That spark finally came late in the second set.
Sophomore Daki Kahungu and junior outside hitter Morgan Chambless provided the lift.
Kahungu breathed some life into Coppell with several hard-hit balls that made things a little more interesting for Flower Mound late in the second set than it would have liked.
Although Coppell lost the second set, the momentum that the Cowgirls created carried over into the third set.
Coppell (23-7, 3-4) raced out to an 8-4 lead after a Chambless kill. The Cowgirls also received some timely plays on defense by senior Megan Lee, who dug out several balls that were hit hard by the Lady Jags.
“Sometimes, depending on who you’re playing, you have to find the right combination and figure out who is going to convert that ball to points,” said Libby Pacheco, Coppell head coach. “And for our sake of things tonight, just who can get that ball in play and do something with the ball or trust our defense. They did a great job. They changed the complete energy on the court. They did exactly what we asked of them to do.”
But it was Flower Mound that had more energy left in the reserves at the end of the match.
An 8-0 run by the Lady Jaguars helped them to break the match open after they led 12-11. Catherine Young, a sophomore, jump-started the run with a kill. Senior Megan Farris had two service aces during that extended the run for Flower Mound.
