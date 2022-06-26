To honor retiring Frisco city manager George Purefoy, Iranian born artist and designer Zahra Jahanyfard of Bahar Studio has created a portrait to be displayed in Frisco City Hall.
At 14 years old, Jahanyfard began taking art classes before establishing her own art school, Bahar School, in Iran. Jahanyfard “never thought one day it would become my profession,” she said.
Jahanyfard moved to the United States in 2007, attending the University of Central Missouri and graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Studio Art.
After graduating, Jahanyfard began teaching in the U.S., moving to Texas in 2017 to continue teaching and creating commission portraits.
Jahanyfard says that her artwork is inspired by her Iranian background and culture. She specifically enjoys using oil paints and barco for her work.
Some of Jahanyfard’s favorite projects include 350 sketches of everyday normal life she completed during COVID-19 and a mural in the Frisco Discovery Center, she said.
Jahanyfard completed the 150-square-foot mural in 2020 and it will be displayed for three years.
Other works displayed in the city include portraits in the Frisco Heritage Museum and on the fourth floor of the Frisco Public Library.
George Purefoy’s portrait will be added to Frisco City Hall at the end of the summer. With this commission, Jahanyfard says that there was a different energy behind the piece.
“I have done so many portraits and so many murals, but the beauty of this, it just makes my heart warm. It belongs to the city and from now on it just like this is going to last for so many years,” Jahanyfard said, “and just like in even over a hundred years my artwork is going to be part of the city hall. I cannot describe my feeling and emotion.”
Two months ago, Jahanyfard was asked to create the oil painting of Purefoy as a surprise for the retiring city manager.
Before working on portrait projects, Jahanyfard says she likes to research about the person’s personal life, what they have done and who they are.
“And it's interesting, I find so many similarities between him and my father, who passed away one year and a half ago and how (Purefoy) was so active in (the) community and he built Frisco, the place that we all know (as) Frisco now and so much in (the) community. It was just, like, interesting to me how two people, they can be, they can look like each other,” Jahanyfard said.
After learning this similarity, Jahanyfard decided that she would donate 15% of the income from Purefoy’s portrait to a little school and village in her father’s hometown.
