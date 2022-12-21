Medical City Frisco NICU (2).jpg

Medical City Frisco has been officially designated as a Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) Neonatal Facility by the Texas Department of State Health Services. The facility is the only hospital in Frisco with such a designation.

A Neonatal Level III designation is the second to the highest level of neonatal care and reflects Medical City Frisco’s ability to provide optimal healing and treatment for critically ill newborns of all gestational ages. State law requires all NICUs to apply for a neonatal level of care designation and undergo rigorous evaluation and verification to ensure stringent clinical care guidelines set by the American Academy of Pediatrics are met.

