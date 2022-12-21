Medical City Frisco has been officially designated as a Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) Neonatal Facility by the Texas Department of State Health Services. The facility is the only hospital in Frisco with such a designation.
A Neonatal Level III designation is the second to the highest level of neonatal care and reflects Medical City Frisco’s ability to provide optimal healing and treatment for critically ill newborns of all gestational ages. State law requires all NICUs to apply for a neonatal level of care designation and undergo rigorous evaluation and verification to ensure stringent clinical care guidelines set by the American Academy of Pediatrics are met.
“We are enormously proud to be the only Level III NICU in Frisco,” says Medical City Frisco CEO Patrick Rohan, FACHE. “Our facility’s newest designation is just one example of why Medical City Frisco is the destination of choice for families seeking exceptional clinical quality and a higher level of newborn care.”
Medical City Frisco has six beds in its Level III NICU, which serves critically ill and premature infants who require specialized, focused care. The unit is equipped with leading-edge, intensive-care nursery technology, including a negative pressure isolation room, that allows providers to administer sophisticated diagnostic, therapeutic and surgical treatments. The NICU is staffed by a collaborative, specialized and compassionate team of medical professionals and experts. The unit also features a luxurious family bonding room.
The designation comes after a meticulous review process from a multi-disciplinary team appointed and approved by the state.
Medical City Frisco’s Women’s Health Services include:
Luxury labor and delivery suites
Newborn nursery care 24/7
Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)
Natural childbirth support
Breastfeeding care and support
OB hospitalists and anesthesia 24/7
Celebratory meal after birth
New Next Generation Dunkin' in Frisco celebrates grand opening
To celebrate its newest Next Generation restaurant in Frisco, the Dunkin’ located at 2155 West University Drive hosted a grand opening celebration on Dec. 17.
The event included an official ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by Dunkin’ franchisee Parth Patel, as well as a presentation of a $1,000 check to Neighbors Nursing Neighbors Food Pantry.
The new Next Gen restaurant offers Frisco a first-hand look at Dunkin’s store of the future experience, with a modern design that provides a fresh, friendly, vibrant, and engaging environment. Complete with a new, warm interior color palette, the restaurant also offers atmospheric lighting, a convenient drive-thru, complimentary Wi-Fi, and an innovative tap system.
Spa ribbon cutting scheduled
The Frisco Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting for Live Hydration Spa Frisco.
The ceremony is slated for 3 p.m. Jan. 19 at 4851 Legacy Dr #606.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
