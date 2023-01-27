MVP - 1
Jaylon Braxton.jpg

There was little on the field that the Frisco Lone Star Rangers’ do-it-all star did not do this season, as Lone Star posted a 9-3 record and advanced to the playoffs for the eighth consecutive season.

In a district full of standouts, Braxton was voted as the 6-5A Division I most valuable player for his contributions in all three phases of the game.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments