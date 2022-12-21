FISD staff to receive retention incentive in January
The Frisco ISD School Board approved a resolution to pay a retention incentive for all eligible employees this coming January 2023. Staff who have been with the district for more than one year are eligible to receive a bonus in their January paycheck.
The Board of Trustees first approved this measure in January 2019 to thank employees for their dedication to the District and community. District staff look forward to the annual incentive to kick off the new year.
Eligible employees will receive an incentive equal to $50 for each year of service to FISD plus the greater of 1% of their base salary or $250. To be eligible, a staff member must have at least one year of Teacher Retirement System (TRS) service credit with Frisco ISD as of Sept. 1, 2022, and still be employed with FISD as of Dec. 22, 2022. Eligible employees must remain employed without submittal of a resignation on the payment date.
“Frisco ISD is a destination district thanks to the incredible staff who have dedicated themselves to the District over time,” said Superintendent Dr. Mike Waldrip. “From crossing guards and cafeteria cashiers to teachers and paraprofessionals, we are thrilled to reward those who stay with FISD.”
Those interested in joining Frisco ISD's Child Nutrition Department are encouraged to attend a job fair on Monday, Jan. 9 at the Child Nutrition Service Center at 12050 Rolater Road. Learn more at tinyurl.com/3b9a3dkh
The District first set aside funds for the retention incentive in 2018 using revenue from the higher operations tax rate approved by voters in November 2018. The measure must be approved annually by the Board.
— By Korinna Kirchhoff, Frisco ISD
First City Council meeting of 2023 approaches
The city's first City Council meeting of the new year is slated for Jan. 3.
According to the city calendar, the council is slated to meet for a work session from 4-5 p.m. Jan. 3 in the McCallum Room (4th floor) of 6101 Frisco Square Blvd.
The city's regular meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 3 in the council chambers at 6101 Frisco Square Blvd.
