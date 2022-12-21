Frisco expanse seen from Comerica center.jpg
A 2022 SmartAsset study has pegged Frisco as one of the happiest cities in the country. 

The study, examining "Where Americans are Happiest," listed Frisco in the top 5 national spot, making it the top-ranked city in Texas. Plano closely followed in spot 6. 

