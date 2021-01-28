Frisco Police and Fire Departments are investigating a fatality incident that occurred in the 10500 block of Big Horn Trail at around 11:40 a.m. Thursday.
A preliminary investigation shows that a construction contractor was struck and killed by a skid-steer piece of equipment. The exact cause of the incident is still under investigation. The victim’s identity is not being released at this time, pending notification of next of kin.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010 or the Frisco Fire Department Fire Prevention Office at (972) 292-6320.
