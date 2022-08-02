Frisco police respond to several burglaries, motor vehicle thefts Aug 2, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email fergregory - stock.adobe.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save According to community crime map data for July 18-31, Frisco Police Department officers responded several home and commercial burglaries and motor vehicle thefts.The motor vehicle thefts reported were:- 8 p.m., July 18, a report of a motor vehicle theft was taken at a residence in the 6300 block of Kiest Forest Drive.- At 3:50 a.m. July 19, a report of a motor vehicle theft was taken at a residence in the 12100 block of Settlers Knoll Trail.- At 7 p.m. July 25, a report of a motor vehicle theft was taken from a parking lot in the 6600 block of John Hickman Parkway.- At 9:30 p.m. July 25, a report of a motor vehicle theft was taken from a parking lot in the 4800 block of Printers Way.Other major incidents of note from July 18-31 were:- at 5:30 p.m. July 19, a burglary was reported at a residence in the 8000 block of Preston Road.- At 10 p.m. July 19, a burglary was reported at a commercial building in the 6900 block of Preston Road.- At 10:20 a.m. July 22, a burglary was reported at a department store in the 5900 block of Eldorado Parkway. - At 1 p.m. July 24, a burglary was reported from a parking lot in the 4700 block of Teel Parkway.- At 5 p.m. July 25, a burglary was reported at a residence in the 600 block of Enfield Drive.- At 12 p.m. July 26, a burglary was reported in the 500 block of Enfield Drive.- At 6:40 p.m. July 26, a burglary was reported at a community center in the 5800 block of Nancy Jane Lane.- At 2:55 p.m. July 28, a burglary was reported at a medical building in the 7700 block of Stacy Road.- At 12 p.m. July 29, a burglary was reported at a speciality store in the 7500 block of Main Street.- At 6:02 p.m. July 29, a burglary was reported at a community center in the 5800 block of Nancy Jane Lane.- At 9 p.m. July 29, a burglary was reported at a commercial building. You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Burglary Theft Motor Vehicle Crime Criminal Law Police Enfield Drive Data Map Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Plano police respond to several burglaries at homes, commercial properties in the end of July As the McKinney National Airport sees sky high growth, here's an update on planned construction projects Here's which McKinney ISD schools will be refreshed in time for the new school year It's official: Eddie V's announces Plano open date for August Allen grads, the Villarreals, return to Eagle country to lead Allen Eagles Touchdown Club Trending Recipes Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.