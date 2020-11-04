On Oct. 17, a high school student from Frisco took home the country’s top prize for teen entrepreneur in the 12th Annual Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!) Saunders Scholars Competition. The “Shark Tank”-style pitch competition awarded over $80,000 in cash prizes and scholarships to the Saunders College of Business at Rochester Institute of Technology to four students with the best business ideas and inventions in the country.
The first place winner, awarded a prize of $5,000 cash and $30,000 in scholarships to the Saunders College of Business at Rochester Institute of Technology went to Groundify, founded by Gurnoor Narula, 17, from Liberty High School. Groundify takes spent coffee grounds and turns them into consumer products like facial scrubs and candles that are sold online and in partner locations.
This year, 36 student semifinalists from 20 states competed on a virtual stage, representing 35 schools from across the country for first, second, third, and a People’s Choice Award. For the first time, the national competition was broadcast live from Sinclair Broadcasting Rochester, NY ABC WHAM Channel 13, and was streamed live on YEA!’s YouTube and Facebook pages with thousands of people tuning in to support the young founders. Gurnoor’s winning pitch can be seen at http://bit.ly/GurnoorYEA.
The Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!) is designed to help middle school and high school students build confidence through entrepreneurship education. Students around the country participated in a nine-month curriculum hosted in partnership with local chambers of commerce, colleges and universities, middle and high schools. With the help of local business leaders, the students designed, pitched, and launched businesses, complete with founding documents, bank accounts, websites, and working prototypes.
Students first competed locally in front of Young Entrepreneurs Academy investor panels in their hometowns in early 2020. The top businesses from each YEA! chapter were selected by a local panel of judges and went head to head at four Regional Panels live streamed throughout the day. Two student businesses from each region advanced to the Finals Round and pitched live to an esteemed panel of judges and thousands of viewers to see who would be named as America’s next top young entrepreneur.
“We could not be more proud of the work these young people are doing,” said Gayle Jagel, YEA! founder and CEO. “Just imagine what our world would look like if every student got the chance to bring their ideas to life.”
