121 Media, LLC, which owns and operates the digital media assets and nine weekly publications of Star Local Media serving the north Dallas suburban area, announced today the acquisition of Check Out DFW and CheckOutDFW.com, a first-of-its-kind real estate and local recommendations product that helps locals thrive in the communities they call home.

CheckOutDFW.com, founded in November 2021 by media industry veterans David Arkin and Jed Williams, helps both longtime locals and those new to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex discover all the unique things their cities offer through a variety of community resources.

