A few passing clouds. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..
A few passing clouds. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: June 6, 2022 @ 5:00 pm
In the past two weeks, 15 reports of burglary by breaking and entering were taken in Frisco, according to community crime map data.
Of those 15 incidents, nine were reported at residences from May 23-June 6.
Here are the nine burglary by breaking and entering details:
- 6 a.m., May 23, on the 6600 block of John Hickman Pkwy.
- 8 a.m. May 23, on the 4800 block of Grand Gate Way.
- 7:50 a.m. May 24, on the 4800 block of Grand Gate Way.
- 8:30 a.m. May 24, on the 6600 block of John Hickman Pkwy.
- 9:30 a.m. May 24, on the 4800 block of Grand Gate Way.
- 7 a.m. May 25, on the 7700 block of Adelaide Street.
- 11:10 p.m. May 27, on the 7700 block of Adelaide Street.
- 11:30 a.m. May 31, on the 9600 block of King Louis Drive.
- 9:06 p.m. June 1, on the 6900 block of Tailwater Trail.
The following breaking and entering reports were from businesses/commercial property:
- 12:20 a.m. May 25, from a restaurant on the 6900 block of Lebanon Road.
- 6 a.m. May 25, at a department/discount store on the 2900 block of Preston Road.
- 6 a.m. May 28, on the 8400 block of Warren Parkway.
- Noon, May 31, from a commercial office building on the 5500 block of Preston Road.
- 6:21 p.m. June 1, from a commercial office building on the 3000 block of Gaylord Parkway.
Other incidents of note reported from May 23-June 6 were:
- At 1:50 p.m. May 25, a theft was reported at a home on the 3300 block of Tuscan Oaks Drive.
- At 2:30 p.m. May 27, a burglary was reported at an apartment complex on the 9600 block of Custer Road.
- At 8 a.m. May 28, a theft was reported from a hotel on the 7500 block of Gaylord Parkway.
- At 9 a.m. May 28, a theft was reported at a specialty store on the 2900 block of Preston Road.
- At 7 p.m., May 30, a theft of a motor vehicle was reported on the 13900 block of Fall Harvest Drive.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Support Local Journalism
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Have the latest Frisco Enterprise news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates.
Receive our newspaper electronically with the e-Edition email.
Get the latest headlines on local sports!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Have the latest local news delivered every morning so you don't miss out on updates.
Daily Headlines from Celina Record
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.