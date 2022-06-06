Police Report Graphic 1

In the past two weeks, 15 reports of burglary by breaking and entering were taken in Frisco, according to community crime map data.

Of those 15 incidents, nine were reported at residences from May 23-June 6.

Here are the nine burglary by breaking and entering details:

- 6 a.m., May 23, on the 6600 block of John Hickman Pkwy.

- 8 a.m. May 23, on the 4800 block of Grand Gate Way.

- 7:50 a.m. May 24, on the 4800 block of Grand Gate Way.

- 8:30 a.m. May 24, on the 6600 block of John Hickman Pkwy. 

- 9:30 a.m. May 24, on the 4800 block of Grand Gate Way.

- 7 a.m. May 25, on the 7700 block of Adelaide Street.

- 11:10 p.m. May 27, on the 7700 block of Adelaide Street.

- 11:30 a.m. May 31, on the 9600 block of King Louis Drive.

- 9:06 p.m. June 1, on the 6900 block of Tailwater Trail.

The following breaking and entering reports were from businesses/commercial property:

- 12:20 a.m. May 25, from a restaurant on the 6900 block of Lebanon Road.

- 6 a.m. May 25, at a department/discount store on the 2900 block of Preston Road.

- 6 a.m. May 28, on the 8400 block of Warren Parkway.

- Noon, May 31, from a commercial office building on the 5500 block of Preston Road.

- 6:21 p.m. June 1, from a commercial office building on the 3000 block of Gaylord Parkway.

Other incidents of note reported from May 23-June 6 were:

- At 1:50 p.m. May 25, a theft was reported at a home on the 3300 block of Tuscan Oaks Drive.

- At 2:30 p.m. May 27, a burglary was reported at an apartment complex on the 9600 block of Custer Road.

- At 8 a.m. May 28, a theft was reported from a hotel on the 7500 block of Gaylord Parkway.

- At 9 a.m. May 28, a theft was reported at a specialty store on the 2900 block of Preston Road.

- At 7 p.m., May 30, a theft of a motor vehicle was reported on the 13900 block of Fall Harvest Drive.

