A 15-year-old Frisco ISD student was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday morning on their way to school near Roach Middle School in the Frisco Independent School District.
Wednesday was the first day of school in the Frisco Independent School District.
The McKinney Police Department reported on its social media channels that the 15-year-old male was on a bicycle attempting to cross Independence Parkway at the intersection and was struck by a vehicle. The driver stopped and rendered aid but the victim did not survive.
Frisco ISD has confirmed with the Frisco Enterprise that Heritage High School sophomore Landon Bourque died in the crash.
"Frisco ISD is deeply saddened by the loss of Heritage High School Sophomore Landon Bourque who died this morning after being struck by a car while on his bike," the district said in a statement. "Landon was a beloved member of the campus community. His loss will be felt by the Coyote family and our thoughts go our to the Bourque family and loved ones. Heritage teachers, students and parents were informed early this morning and counselors are on campus providing for the immediate needs of students."
"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Landon," Heritage Football Coach Kenneth Gilchrist said in a statement provided by FISD. "He was an extremely hard-working young man and incredible teammate who didn't care about the spotlight and always strived to help the Coyotes have success. His dedication and unselfishness made everyone better around him and we will remember him as the young man who always had a smile on his face."
The fatality happened near Roach Middle School which is located in the 12400 block of Independence Parkway on the border of Frisco and McKinney city limits.
Police are currently conducting an investigation. On the school's Facebook page, Roach Middle School administrators said the incident will affect the flow of traffic and asked that parents and students be patient as they come to school for drop-offs and that tardies will be waived.
#BREAKING McKinney Police confirm that a 15-year-old was struck and killed this morning. It was first day of school for Frisco ISD. School district referring all questions to police. pic.twitter.com/aIL7hM7WLO
