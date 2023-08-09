Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene. Blurred view of city street, toned in red and blue police car lights

A 15-year-old Frisco ISD student was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday morning on their way to school near Roach Middle School in the Frisco Independent School District.

Wednesday was the first day of school in the Frisco Independent School District. 


