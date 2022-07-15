A key Frisco organization is celebrating 20 years of supporting local nonprofits that serve the community.
The Frisco Womens League was formed in 2002 by seven Frisco women with the mission of improving the community by volunteering with local nonprofits. Since then, the organization has grown to comprise roughly 300 members, to provide $440,000 in grant money to local nonprofits and to serve over 100,000 hours.
When Lisa Cook came to the Frisco area, she was looking for a way to meet more people and get involved in the community. She joined the league in 2013 and has since been named the organization’s president. Cook said the league’s three pillars include volunteering, fundraising and friendship.
When organizations need support for events or other efforts, members of the league are there to step in. The league serves as a volunteer support resource for organizations in the Frisco area including Meals on Wheels, Frisco Fastpacs and the Frisco Chamber of Commerce.
“They know they have 300 people that love to volunteer, that will help them with different things,” Cook said.
Typically, the organization provides between 7,000 and 10,00 volunteer hours per year, Cook said.
In addition, the league works to raise money for its Charitable Giving Fund, which provides grant money to local organizations every year. The grants go to a variety of local organizations that address different needs in the community, including Frisco Fastpacs, Frisco Family Services, Maingate, Denton County Friends of the Family and HopeKids North Texas.
The Frisco Womens League will also raise support for its Charitable Giving Fund through special events, including its annual Mother-Daughter Tea, held in the spring.
The league also hosts two annual blood drives.
“We’re raising the maximum amount that we could raise based on the number of slots that we have,” Cook said. “Our goal is 70 pints each one, and so we’ve typically met that goal, and we do that twice a year.”
The league continued serving through the COVID-19 pandemic, finding ways to support the community virtually. While new membership dipped somewhat during the pandemic, the league is now welcoming 90 new members this year, the highest count of new membership it has seen.
The organization comprises a variety of members from different stages of life: membership ranges from ages 26 to 70. The league is open to those age 21 and up.
With 20 years under its belt, Cook said the organization is looking to continue supporting local organizations, including the new organizations that come in as Frisco continues to grow.
“We want to be able to continue to provide the volunteering opportunities to help out these organizations that, maybe they’re putting on a big event, but they don’t have the staff or volunteers themselves to be able to pull this off,” she said. “We want to be there to help them, to help other organizations, because helping our community just helps all of us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.