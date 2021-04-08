Frisco voters can go to the polls starting in April to select members of the City Council. Election day is May 1.

Early voting runs April 19-27

For voting location information in Collin County, visit collincountytx.gov/elections/election_information

For voting location information in Denton County, visit votedenton.gov/upcoming-election-information

Place 1: JP Schade Place you are seeking: Frisco City Council Place 1

Place 3: Karen Cunningham Place you are seeking: Frisco City Council Place 3

Place 3: Sai Krishna Place you are seeking: Frisco City Council, Place 3

Place 3: Angelia Pelham Position sought: Frisco City Council Place 3