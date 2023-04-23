CANDIDATE PROFILES: FRISCO CITY COUNCIL - 1

The May 6 election period is approaching and Frisco voters will have the chance to choose a candidate to serve on Frisco City Council Place 5. 

Two people have filed to run for the spot: City Council Member Laura Rummel, who is running for re-election, and challenger Anwer Azam.

Anwer Azam

Anwer Azam
Laura Rummel.jpg

Laura Rummel

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments