The May 6 election period is approaching and Frisco voters will have the chance to choose a candidate to serve on Frisco City Council Place 5.
Two people have filed to run for the spot: City Council Member Laura Rummel, who is running for re-election, and challenger Anwer Azam.
Early voting begins on April 24 and ends on May 2. Election Day is May 6.
The Frisco Enterprise reached out to both candidates via email for this candidate Q&A.
What prompted you to run for Frisco City Council?
Anwer Azam
At this stage of my life, my kids are growing up, and I've had great success with my professional career. I believe it is time for me to give back. Frisco is a great city, and I have the professional experience to help it grow responsibly.
Laura Rummel
I initially ran because I had the expertise to help with Frisco’s Vision 2020 Goals, which were the 10 strategic priorities for the upcoming decade. I want to continue serving on the city council because I know there is more to be done, and I am committed to the success of Frisco, the city and its residents. I have a proven track record of making the tough decisions that benefit the community. My experience and aptitude for understanding the long-term consequences of policies give me a unique capacity to anticipate risks and opportunities in Frisco's development that others may overlook, ensuring Frisco's future is optimized for everyone.
What would be your priorities as a member of the city council?
Anwer Azam
My first priority would be public safety. Frisco was voted the safest city in America. I would like to ensure that our law enforcement agency and first responders are equipped to carry out their jobs in the best possible way. Training and community engagement are key to the success of our community. My second priority is infrastructure, to ensure that our city is ready for positive growth.
Laura Rummel
Frisco's rapid growth demands our attention, but re-development in areas that are aging must be a focus as well. Our infrastructure is my top priority as I want to ensure we maintain the highest standard of living as we continue to grow and mature, without increasing our tax rate. Next is smart growth, building the right way for Frisco as we approach build out, balancing new projects and re-development against all potential near- and long-term impacts to the surrounding community. And finally, fueling innovation and encouraging continuous improvement must remain a strategic focus. I want to encourage small business growth and to position Frisco as the regional leader in incubation, ultimately benefiting our economy with local, high-paying jobs.
What do you think the city's top priorities should be at this stage in its growth?
Anwer Azam
It's important that the growth and the projects will match the current character of Frisco. Frisco is a beautiful city to raise families in a safe environment. We need to make sure that any project we approve will enhance the quality of life of Frisco's citizens.
Laura Rummel
I am in alignment with the Top 10 priorities we as a council established at the 2023 Winter Work Session.
- Roads and Infrastructure 2040 vision – as mentioned above, this is one of my top priorities.
- Frisco reinvestment-Assets – utilize our assets to their full potential and to the benefit of our citizens.
- Master planning of Grand Park – a long-awaited project of 1,000 acres in the center of Frisco.
- Trail connectivity and parks activation – providing ways for our citizens to enjoy our open space and an alternative way to get around town.
- Tourism and entertainment – sales tax revenue spent in our city helps us to fund expenses we don’t collect through property taxes.
- Downtown 2040 vision – provide guidance to help revitalize downtown.
- PGA – our first major championship is approaching in May, and we need to execute it well to set us up for future success in the years ahead.
- Performing arts center – define what is possible and build a plan to execute against.
- World Cup 2026 – secure Frisco’s involvement in the upcoming World Cup.
- Community engagement – when all parts of our community are involved, we become better.
How do you view the role of Frisco's mayor and city council?
Anwer Azam
The mayor is a coordinator and a facilitator. His main function is to engage with Frisco citizens and make sure all decisions are well thought out. He also has to maintain a transparent and open process to keep the trust of Frisco residents in their local government.
Laura Rummel
The role of the mayor and city council is to hire the city manager, set the budget, establish the laws of the city, and provide the strategic vision and direction for Frisco’s future. In many ways, we are like the board of directors of a company, but while most boards operate more in the background, our meetings and actions are highly visible. We are accountable to the community for the decisions we make, and we strive to ensure that the city is run effectively and efficiently, and that the needs of our residents and businesses are met.
Frisco is looking ahead to much new development in the north, particularly with the upcoming Fields development. In your opinion, how should the city manage addressing both new development in the north and the already-established parts of the city?
Anwer Azam
The city has to plan well for future developments. Investing in infrastructure is key to responsible growth. It is important that the city engages with communities impacted by future developments and keeps the benefits of Frisco residents as a top priority.
Laura Rummel
Frisco is in a unique situation where ongoing development is required to support rapid growth, but significant infrastructure re-development is also necessary. Our major roads need to be completed to alleviate traffic issues and support the city's continued expansion. We can also continue working with developers on the creation of our minor roads, allowing the city to focus our efforts on the major roadways. We have secured funding from existing budgets, previous bond packages and an upcoming bond proposal to allocate half of the funds to street and road construction. As a council member, I will continue to help prioritize the most urgent infrastructure projects and ensure their efficient completion to meet our city's growing needs.
The city of Frisco is moving forward on projects to support the downtown area. As downtown Frisco continues to develop, what role do you think the city should play in supporting that region?
Anwer Azam
The city of Frisco has to make decisions that appeal to the private sector to invest in downtown. Private-public partnerships are the best way to develop downtown. That way, the city can secure the development and success of the downtown area without adding a burden to taxpayers.
Laura Rummel
A downtown is the heart of a city, and our responsibility as a council is to ensure the Frisco downtown experience is a positive reflection of our city. While we can support the infrastructure and set the vision for what we want downtown to look like through ordinances, most development falls on the private sector and the people that own the buildings and decide on the leases. Frisco currently owns a good portion of a block on Main Street that we are looking to update. We’ve taken numerous concepts from different downtowns around the country, and we are incorporating them as inspiration for what we’d like to do. Again, the private sector is a critical piece, and I believe partnering with a developer who understands our vision, while balancing the preservation of the history of the area, is the best way for us to move forward.
Frisco recently established the master planning of Grand Park as one of its top 10 priorities. How do you think the city should approach this process?
Anwer Azam
The city should approach this process the same way it would approach any major development. I believe that the city should invest wisely in recreational spaces, as it creates an outlet for Frisco residents to enjoy their city to the fullest. Being outside is a major foundation for physical wellness as well as mental health.
Laura Rummel
I believe we need to approach the master planning of Grand Park thoughtfully and consider staggered phases of development. This 1,000-acre park requires careful programming and development to ensure that it becomes a fully cohesive entity in the end. We will need to prioritize different areas for development based on both the cost and the specific strategy required for each section. Additionally, some areas of the park, primarily on the east side of the Tollway, require significant investment in cleaning up before we can begin actual development. To finance this process, we should look to all available resources, such as previous bond packages, our Community Development Corporation, and state funds. As chair of the Legislative Committee, I have been working with state representatives to secure additional funding from the fund used for battery recycling and will continue to do so in future sessions as well. To expedite progress on the overall usability of the park, we can simultaneously clean up the area near the battery recycling plant while beginning park development on the west side of the Tollway. I recently voted to begin working with a consultant to help us design the park, and that planning will kick off in May.
The property formerly known as Wade Park has been vacant and in a state of flux for several years. But, in late 2022, plans were announced for "The Mix," detailing a new vision for the property. How can the city avoid these challenges in the future?
Anwer Azam
The city has to ensure that it does its due diligence when bringing in new developers. The city has to set clear parameters and legal ramifications for developers that do not complete intended projects. The city also has to have a Plan B in case the initial project does not go through.
Laura Rummel
The Wade Park project serves as an important lesson on the need for greater due diligence on major projects within Frisco. In many cases, we are already requiring more detailed financial information and proof of funding before approving such developments. We have also implemented phased approaches to developments, ensuring that aspects we find to be critical to its value for the overall community, such as parks and trails, are completed before or alongside any residential development. “The Mix” development does offer an exciting new vision for the former Wade Park property, and we will work closely with the developers to ensure that it meets the needs and expectations of our community while avoiding the challenges faced by the previous project.
Frisco was just named the safest city in America by SmartAsset for the second year in a row. How can the city continue this track record as it nears buildout with over 300,000 residents?
Anwer Azam
With community engagement and the use of advanced technology, the city will be able to manage to stay the safest city. Recruiting high-level law enforcement agents and giving them adequate equipment will assure that they have a good handle on the city's safety. Investing in emergency equipment and training will help first responders perform their duties in the most efficient way possible.
Laura Rummel
Being the safest city in America is certainly recognition that we want, but it does not mean we have zero crime. It’s easy to get complacent when you feel safe, and we need to continue educating the public on how to stay vigilant. There is a lot to be said for watching out for your neighbors, and our police would much rather you call them, and nothing be wrong, than not call them and something happens.
Part of what makes us number one is that we hire and retain the best of the best employees, but other cities may try to recruit them away. To reduce turnover and maintain proper staffing, it requires us to pay a competitive salary, offer enticing benefits and provide the equipment necessary for them to be as successful as possible in their job. Our continuously increasing population requires growing our departments as well, and investing in recruitment is a requirement to keep up with our staffing needs.
As North Texas faces increasing housing prices in the area, how do you think Frisco should approach the issue of housing affordability?
Anwer Azam
The city of Frisco is a victim of its own success. I believe that private-public partnerships will decrease the cost of housing in Frisco. The city should be able to use policies like tax increment financing to encourage real estate developers to build workforce housing in the city.
Laura Rummel
Our greatest demand is for smaller-format housing, but we do not need more apartments than what is already planned in existing landowner entitlements. To meet the demand for smaller-format housing, we need to focus on less dense options such as condos, townhomes and zero-lot-line homes that are low-maintenance and appeal to both young professionals and retirees. In my first term, I voted to reduce multi-family apartment rights, when possible, to manage density increases. Going forward I will continue to champion this approach and work with landowners and developers to prioritize the needs and interests of Frisco and its residents.
What is your vision for Frisco’s future?
Anwer Azam
As Frisco continues to grow, it is important to plan for future developments to make sure that Frisco’s reputation and character are still maintained. Fiscal responsibility and wise planning will be keys to Frisco's sustainable and resilient growth. The city should always focus on lowering property taxes and increasing revenue for the city through increased sales taxes.
Laura Rummel
We currently add around 1,000 new people to our city every month. As we grow, I want to ensure we stay the best place to live, work and play. I also want to continue building upon our city's reputation as an innovative and dynamic community that attracts new ideas and talent. It is important that we protect as much of our city as we can with open space, dedicating larger areas to parkland throughout Frisco, and delivering on the potential of Grand Park. My vision is to build a well-balanced community that has plenty for people of all interests to enjoy, maintaining Frisco's position as a premier destination for families, businesses, and visitors alike.
What is your history of involvement in the Frisco community?
Anwer Azam
As a Frisco resident, I was involved in my local HOA and also helped many other non-profits. I have always been engaged with the work of the local government and intend to continue as a city council member.
Laura Rummel
Prior to serving on City Council, I was a member of Frisco's Social Services and Housing Board. I'm a graduate of Leadership Frisco's Class 25 and an active member of various community organizations, including Frisco Women's League and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Additionally, I'm an Advocate member of Frisco ISD's Council of PTAs.
I've also been actively involved in animal rescue efforts for the last 10 years, including co-founding a non-profit organization called Frisco Pet Partners. Through my involvement in these various organizations and committees, I have gained a deep understanding of the needs and priorities of our community, and I am committed to continue serving the residents of Frisco with dedication and passion.
With my role on City Council, I have been serving as the Legislative Committee Chair, Budget & Audit Committee member, and on various other committees and boards including the NTCOG Emergency Preparedness Planning Council, Veterans Advisory Board, and Animal Advisory Committee, which I helped to establish.
Get Frisco Enterprise news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.