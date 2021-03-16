The Collin County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday that 26-year-old Marvin D. Scott III of Frisco died Sunday while in custody at the Collin County Detention Facility.
Officers from the Allen Police Department arrested Scott earlier that day and transported him to the county jail.
According to the department, Sheriff Jim Skinner referred the matter to the Texas Rangers, who are investigating this death.
As a matter of policy, Skinner placed seven detention employees on administrative leave and ordered an internal administrative investigation, a press release stated.
The Sheriff’s Office will not release additional information while the Texas Rangers are investigating, the press release stated.
