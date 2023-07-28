A $3 million gift has resulted in the establishment of the Satish and Yasmin Gupta Career Center at the University of North Texas’s Frisco campus.
The University of North Texas on Thursday announced that a $3 million gift from Satish and Yasmin Gupta will support student scholarships and UNT at Frisco.
“It is our hope that our giving to create this career center will help thousands and thousands of students in their journey, in their career or in helping enhance their families — because we know that when you believe in yourself, your dreams will come true,” said Satish Gupta in a UNT press release.
Gupta is the founder, president and CEO of the Dallas-based steel company SB International, Inc.
“This transformative gift from Satish and Yasmin Gupta will serve as a catalyst in our ongoing mission to extend UNT at Frisco’s reach and impact, enabling us to serve a greater number of students in North Texas and foster stronger connections between higher education and industry to best support industry needs and our students’ career aspirations,” UNT President Neal Smatresk said in a press release. “With this visionary support, we can provide even more scholarships, cutting-edge programs and immersive learning opportunities for our students.”
The new center is located in Frisco Landing, the first permanent building of the UNT at Frisco campus. Frisco Landing celebrated a ribbon cutting in January and welcomed students for the first time days later.
According to information provided by a UNT spokesperson, there are two dedicated career coaches for Frisco Landing. Both specialize in career development and employer relations and work with the UNT community and industry partners. That includes working with alumni-owned companies and businesses in DFW and beyond.
“The UNT Career Center serves students, alumni, faculty and staff in Denton and Frisco,” a UNT spokesperson stated. “UNT Career Center staff can help with career education and discovery, career readiness, student employment, internships and resources for building connections with employers.”
The gift from the Guptas was committed to the university in the spring of 2023.
Featured Local Savings
Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.