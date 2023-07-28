Frisco Landing first day.jpg

University of North Texas walk between classes on the first class day at Frisco Landing. Photographed on Jan. 17, 2023 (Ahna Hubnik / UNT)

 Courtesy of UNT / Ahna Hubnik

The University of North Texas on Thursday announced that a $3 million gift from Satish and Yasmin Gupta will support student scholarships and UNT at Frisco.


