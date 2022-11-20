Here are five things to mark on your calendar for the week of Nov. 20 in and around Frisco:
Winter Wonderland Public Skate
Locals can come and skate where the Dallas Stars practice in a holiday-themed ice rink this season.
Times are:
- Monday - Thursday: 1:30 - 3 p.m.
- Friday: 2 - 4:30 p.m. and 7:15 - 8:45 p.m.
- Saturday: 3:30 - 5 p.m.
- Register at tinyurl.com/5h283yhn
Public Skate times are subject to change and cancellation. Check nhl.com/stars/starcenters/frisco for updates.
Dallas Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza
This holiday season, the Dallas Cowboys will host the sixth annual Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza at The Star in Frisco every Friday and Saturday evening at 6 p.m. through through Dec. 17 on Tostitos Championship Plaza.
The Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza is an electrifying 20-minute show that begins with the lighting of The Star’s 67-foot Christmas tree, lit with digital LED lights, and leads into a holiday performance showcasing the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Dallas Cowboys Rhythm and Blue Dancers and Rookie Squad, Dallas Cowboys Drumline, mascot Rowdy, Santa, and special Dallas Cowboys guest appearances.
This event is free and open to the public. Parking is free and available onsite. This event is subject to weather. Check thestarinfrisco.com/calendar for updates.
Radiance! & Frozen in Frisco
Texas' largest ice and light spectacular, "Radiance!" is back for a third year at Riders Ballpark.
Attendees can grab a hot chocolate and stroll through a holiday wonderland of 3 million lights and holiday-themed social media moments.
Attendees can also experience "Frozen in Frisco," an outdoor winter carnival.
Tickets for the event, which runs now through Dec. 31, are available at radiancechristmas.com
North Texas Turkey Trot
Miracle League of Frisco will host a North Texas Turkey Trot on Nov. 24 at 8874 Coleman Blvd, according to the Visit Frisco website.
More information is available at northtexasturkeytrot.com/Race/Events/TX/Frisco/NorthTexasTurkeyTrot
Christmas in the Square
Frisco's "Christmas in the Square" event kicked off on Nov. 18 and will run daily through Jan. 3.
In partnership with the city of Frisco, the Frisco Square Property Owners Association presents the largest choreographed holiday lights and music show in North Texas. Christmas in the Square returns for its historic 18th anniversary.
Christmas in the Square draws over 75,000 visitors annually. Families, friends, and holiday guests from all over come and enjoy the spectacular show. The holiday lights and music will run daily 6-10 p.m. This show is free to the public.
Visitors may tune in to 107.3 FM on the radio in their vehicles or listen to the music piped through speakers as they take a walk through the Square. The light and music extravaganza is choreographed by Frisco’s own Jeff Trykoski (Illumimax, LLC). Celebrating its 18th year, the light show for Christmas in the Square features over 180,000 lights, 200 dancing snowflakes, 10 miles of wiring, and eight miles of extension cords. Newly upgraded to feature 4,000 feet of roof edge LED RBG lighting and 3,000 feet of RBG color-changing canopy, Christmas in the Square is unlike anything you have ever seen.
The show runs from now through Jan. 3.
In its 10th year at Frisco Square, Skate the Square is the area’s only real ice outdoor ice rink, according to the event page, and is located along Main and Coleman.
Scouts Troop 51 continues the tradition of offering trees for the holidays. Beginning at First United Methodist Church on Preston and expanding to the second lot in Frisco Square, the Scout's motivation is at the heart of the tree lot in expressing service to others offering their charter organization and greater community a way to brighten their winter holidays. A portion of the sales is divided among the Scouts who work the tree lot and fund campouts and activities.
The light show is free to experience, but some activities may require a fee.
For more information, visit friscosquare.com/cits-overview
