Here are five things to check out this week in the Frisco area for the week of Nov. 27:
Check out the newly opened portion of Grand Park!
A portion of Grand Park officially opened on Saturday, Nov. 19 as Frisco welcomed a group of community members to explore the Big Bluestem Trail. The event marked a milestone in the opening of a park that has long been in Frisco's sight line and that will continue to unfold over decades.
The Star will host the November iteration of its monthly outdoor concert series on Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 7-9 p.m. featuring country cover band Western Rewind, playing top country songs from the 1990s and 2000s.
The event will take place on Tostitos Championship Plaza at The Star in Frisco. Attendees can bring friends and family, pack a picnic, and arrive ready to jam out.
Admission is Free. The event is open to the public. The plaza opens at 6 p.m. The show will begin at 7 p.m.
Movie night at The Star: "Elf"
The Star in Frisco will host a showing of "Elf" for a movie night starting at 7 p.m. on Nov. 30
Attendees can bring their lawn chairs, blankets and dogs.
The movie will be shown at the Tostitos Championship Plaza.
Frosty 5K & Merry Mile 2022
The city of Frisco will host the annual event on Dec. 3 at 6101 Frisco Square Blvd.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.