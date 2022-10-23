Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High 86F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Here are five things to add to your calendar for the week of Oct. 23:
The Star in Frisco is hosting a free outdoor concert series, Sounds of the Star. Southern soul band Prophets and Outlaws will perform from 7-9 p.m. Oct. 26.
The event will take place on the Tostitos Championship Plaza at The Star.
"Bring your friends and family, pack a picnic, and arrive ready to jam out," the event page states.
The event is free and open to the public. The plaza opens at 6 p.m. The show will begin at 7 p.m.
The Miracle League of Frisco is hosting its biggest event of the year, a Fall Carnival and Resource Fair, from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 29 at Harold Bacchus Park (13995 Main St.)
The event is open to all individuals with special needs and their families. Children and adults are welcome to come in costume.
"Please make sure all costumes are kid friendly and age appropriate. Parking is limited so please be sure to attend the event during the times your family registered for," the event page states.
A Heritage Halloween event is scheduled for 1 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Frisco Heritage Center.
The event is free and family friendly. Activities include goodie bags, a scavenger hunt, a tin type photographer, ghost stories and a fortune teller. There will also be crafts and games.
A free Halloween event has been scheduled to take place at Simpson Plaza from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 29.
The event will include carnival games, inflatables, horse wagon rides, spooky treats and more for the whole family to enjoy. Costumes are encouraged.
The Star in Frisco has scheduled its Halloween Spooktacular event for 3-7 p.m. Oct. 29.
The event includes a Trunk or Treat in the Gridiron Parking Lot, music, candy, spooky photo moments, games, and more in the Star District.
