School is in full swing, fall is (basically) here and there is much to do in Frisco.
Here's a list of five events to mark on your calendar for the week of Sept. 5.
Grab a cup of coffee with Frisco's mayor
Frisco will host its monthly "Coffee with the Mayor" event at the Central Fire Station, 8601 Gary Burns Drive. Those who attend the 8 a.m. event on Sept. 9 will get a chance to learn about Frisco Fire Safety Town, see the city's Emergency Operations Center and hear from Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney.
The event will start at the Training Room at the fire station. There will be coffee provided.
Hear a Texas Young Master at the Frisco Discovery Center
The Frisco Discovery Center (8004 Dallas Parkway) is hosting a free concert featuring Frisco's own award-winning cellist Danielle Yoon.
The concert is scheduled for 7-8 p.m. Sept. 9. Space is limited to 100 seats, and admission is free.
Yoon attends Independence High School and has played the cello since the age of five. The award-winning cellist has been named a Texas Young Master, making her one of 15 in the state. She is slated to travel to Carnegie Hall as a member of the National Youth Orchestra.
Shop around for a flea market find at The Star
The Star in Frisco will host Market at the Star between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sept. 10. The free outdoor market will feature over 40 booths selling a variety of items. The event will also include DJ spins, activations and more. Parking is also free.
The event will take place at the Tostitos Championship Plaza.
Hit the road with your City Council
Frisco's Roll with the Council event is slated for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at B.F. Phillips Community Park (3335 Timber Ridge Drive). The event is a chance to ride bikes with Frisco elected officials at a "conversational pace." The routes include both on-street and city hike & bike trails, and distances range from five to 10 miles.
Hear from women in law enforcement
The Frisco Police Department will host a Women in Law Enforcement information symposium between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Police Department headquarters (7200 Stonebrook Parkway).
"Held at the PD, this free, come-and-go event will feature women from all facets of our department, who will be available to discuss one-on-one what their job entails and the benefits of a career at Frisco PD," the department stated.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
