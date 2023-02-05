Here are five things to mark on your calendar in and around Frisco for the week of Feb. 5:
Valentine's sip and stroll at The Star
The Star in Frisco will host a Valentine's sip and stroll event from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 8
"Enjoy sips and bites, love songs and photo moments, gift shopping, exclusive offers, complimentary valentine’s takeaways, and much more during our sip & stroll featuring 15+ participating shops & restaurants in The Star District," the event page states.
"Guests will check in and pick up their illustrated stroll map featuring special offers from participating restaurants & shops, an exclusive seasonal tasting glass, and a shopping tote, then head out into The Star District for a variety of Valentine’s-inspired sips, shopping, entertainment and more."
More information is at thestarinfrisco.com/calendar/valentines-sip-stroll/
Frisco's birthday party
The Heritage Association of Frisco has scheduled a birthday party for Frisco. The event is slated for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 11 at Frisco Train Depot near the Frisco Heritage Museum (6455 Page St.)
The event will include treats, games, prizes, Gaby's Blacksmith Shop demonstrations, visit with Walnut the Squirrel and an official birthday proclamation with city leaders at noon. There will also be a steam engine traditional whistle blow at noon.
Greater Frisco Black History Month celebration
The Greater Frisco chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. will host a Black History Month celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 11.
"Please join us to promote awareness of the contributions of young African Americans to American History through our Greater Frisco's youth and showcase the talents and entrepreneurial spirit of Greater Frisco and community youth ages 5-18 from the surrounding areas," the event page states. "The event will include a GFR Jack and Jill Youth Marketplace – Black Wall Street, a GFR Living History Interactive Museum highlighting black, young, and amazing contributors to our society in today’s time, and The Importance of Dance in African American Culture."
Details are available at tinyurl.com/mrxj9k9p
String quartet and piano concert
Stonebriar Community Church will host a Center Stage concert featuring the Stonebriar String Quartet and pianist Alex McDonald.
"The program will feature the musicians playing both as a quintet and individually as soloists, performing pieces by Joseph Haydn, Antonin Dvorak, Felix Mendelssohn, and more," the event page states.
Tickets are available online for $10 each.
The concert features two times: a showing at 3 p.m. Feb. 11 and another at 5 p.m. Feb. 11.
Ticket information and details are at stonebriar.org/events/#/
Glaze a bowl, make a difference
Empty Bowls McKinney is an annual fundraising effort that aims to increase awareness and to raise money to fight food insecurity in the area. The event features a show in May that features artistically decorated bowls that are available for sale.
In advance of the May fundraiser, Empty Bowls McKinney is hosting a bowl glazing event at 6 p.m. Feb. 9 at Make Expression Pottery Studio (2995, Preston Rd, Unit 1535, Frisco). The event is $25. Registration information is available at emptybowlsmckinney.com/services-4-1
