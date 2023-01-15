Here are five things to mark on your calendar for the week of Jan. 15 in and around Frisco:
Unity Day in Frisco
Frisco will host an inaugural event celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Saturday, Jan. 21.
The free event will include gospel and jazz performances and light refreshments. The event is slated to take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center (6101 Frisco Square Blvd.). Doors open at 9:30 a.m.
Attendees can also bring canned or packaged food donations to the city hall from Jan. 17-21 as part of the citywide service project. Donations benefit Frisco Family Services.
Running with Bonnie and Clyde
Pat Rodgers will introduce audiences to the story of Bonnie and Clyde, the Story of Ralph Fults and the Barrow Gang.
Rodgers is an award-winning lifelong educator and historian who prides herself on engaging audiences with a rich and engaging storytelling style that you will not want to miss. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 21 at the Frisco Heritage Center (6455 Page St.).
Hit the road
Frisco Running Company has partnered with Get Racing to host a half marathon and 5K from 8-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21.
Attendees will get to try out a new course in Windsong Ranch and celebrate the new year. Enjoy fun music on course, great gifts and prizes from vendors.
The event is slated to take place at 800 Copper Canyon Drive in Prosper. More information is at tinyurl.com/2kfwy67u
Support Refresh Frisco at this gala
Refresh Frisco and Refresh Little Elm will host a first ever gala, "Spurs & Sparkles," from 7-11 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21.
The night will include True Texas BBQ from H-E-B, music, silent and live auctions, casino games, wine pull, tequila tasting event and photo booth fun in the elegant atmosphere of Verona Villa. Proceeds from the event directly support the mission of ensuring that every child in the community has access to personal hygiene items.
Attendees are encouraged to dress in the spirit of the theme, "Spurs & Sparkles" - from your best denim duds and blingiest bling, to your flashiest dress and jewelry! It's a fun, casual night, with good food and a great cause.
Ticket information and more is available at tinyurl.com/sz27pddc
Cars and coffee
Duino Coffee (7650 Stacy Road, McKinney) will host its next Cars and Coffee event from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.
This is a free event for car enthusiasts and coffee lovers. Spectators are all welcomed, no sign-up needed. All types of cars are welcome, and the first 10 cars to arrive get free drip coffee.
