Less than a month after the ribbon was officially cut at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort, the PGA Frisco complex will play host to its first major golf event — the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.
Here's five things to know before the golfers tee off at the Field Ranch East course, starting with Wednesday's practice round on 24, followed by championship rounds on Thursday-Sunday, May 25-28.
25 major champions in the field
The 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship announced that 25 major champions will be part of the 156-player field in the inaugural major championship played on Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco.
The past major winners are: Michael Campbell, Darren Clarke, John Daly, David Duval, Ernie Els, Nick Faldo, Jim Furyk, Retief Goosen, Todd Hamilton, Pádraig Harrington, Lee Janzen, Steve Jones, Bernhard Langer, Tom Lehman, Justin Leonard. Davis Love III, Shaun Micheel, Larry Mize, Jose Maria Olazabal, Corey Pavin, Vijay Singh, Jeff Sluman, David Toms, Mike Weir and Y.E. Yang.
These 25 players have combined to win 42 majors and 228 PGA Tour events.
“The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship annually attracts a strong field that includes many of golf’s legends and major champions,” said Jason Mengel, Championship Director for the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. “We are excited for these 25 major winners to compete in the first Major Championship at PGA Frisco.”
23 countries, 28 states
The field for the first mMajor championship contested on Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco represents 23 countries and 28 states.
The 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship announced the full 156-player field for the inaugural major championship played on Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco.
This year’s field features 11 past KitchenAid Senior PGA Champions including the defending champion, Steven Alker. Others to have won the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship include: Michael Allen (2009), Paul Broadhurst (2018), Alex Cejka (2021), Roger Chapman (2012), Jay Haas (2006, 2008), Bernhard Langer (2017), Tom Lehman (2010), Rocco Mediate (2016), Colin Montgomerie (2014, 2015), and Ken Tanigawa (2019).
View the entire field here.
Now on the first tee…
If you are going to the practice round on Wednesday, know that during the practice round, players are invited to play at their discretion. No advance starting times are available for the practice round. The practice round playing times at 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the first tee will close at 3 p.m.
Starting times and information for the championship rounds are below:
Starting times as listed are considered approximate, and are based on the assumption that there are no delays, inclement weather, etc.
Thursday - Friday, May 25 - 26
- Starting on Holes No. 1 & No. 10 (groups of three)
- Starting times
- 7:10 a.m. – 2:42 p.m.*
*First and second round groupings and starting times will be announced no later than Tuesday, May 23.
Saturday, May 27
- Starting on holes No. 1 and No. 10 (groups of three)
- Starting times
- 8:18 a.m. - 10:35 a.m.*
*Subject to change
Sunday, May 28
- All players starting on Hole No. 1 (groups of three)
- Starting times
- 7:03 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.*
*Subject to change
More than just golf
Located in the Championship Courtyard behind the ninth green, the KitchenAid Fairway Club is open to the public each day of the championship and serves as the main experience center for fans to embrace their love for making. From chef demos and samples at the KitchenAid Cafe, to the opportunity to test out small appliances and be inspired by a fully designed kitchen, there’s something for everyone at the Fairway Club. Renowned celebrity chefs Andrew Zimmern and Scott Conant, as well as HGTV personality and design expert Jasmine Roth will join KitchenAid chefs Chris Covelli and Brett Wagner in providing golf fans and culinary enthusiasts alike with the chance to ask questions and learn from the experts during daily cooking demonstrations and a special design-focused Q&A. Chefs Covelli and Wagner will be on hand all week to share recipes and answer your culinary questions. Local favorites including Leo Kekoa, owner and executive chef of Kinzo in Frisco, Nikki Phinyawatana of Asian Mint , and Earnest B. Morgan, owner of Earnest B’s BBQ & Catering Company, will also be providing featured demonstrations, highlighting their best tips and favorite KitchenAid products.
The mobile KitchenAid Café will be serving up smoothie recipes to fans throughout championship week. Fans of all ages are encouraged to come by the mobile cafe and snag a cool treat, collect smoothie recipes cards, and receive a fun giveaway! Test out your putting skills by participating in the KitchenAid putting contest. Each fan will get three chances to sink a putt on unique, KitchenAid-inspired putting greens located next to the Stand Mixer Stadium. Fans who make the putt will be entered to win a KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine.
When you’re at the KitchenAid Fairway Club, be sure to check out the KitchenAid Stand Mixers on display that have been decorated by local Frisco businesses. The Stand Mixers have been “on parade” in store windows around town in the Rail District for the month of May, and the best designs have been brought to PGA Frisco for all to enjoy.
Need a ticket?
Have we convinced you to go to the KitchenAid Senior PGA Champonship? If so, it is not too late to purchase a ticket to witness PGA Frisco's first major golf event on the Fields Ranch East course. You can purchase tickets or ticket packages at this link: axs.com/festivals/444237.
