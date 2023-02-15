Frisco EDC logo - TIAA
From Frisco EDC Facebook page

The Frisco Economic Development Corporation (FEDC) announced today that the city of Frisco has welcomed 16 new corporate brands in 2022.

During this time, four major corporate expansions were also announced for existing Frisco-based corporations. These 16 projects are expected to generate more than 5,600 Frisco-based jobs over the next several years.

