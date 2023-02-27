"We are at a crisis point."
"A circus sideshow."
"We will be silent no longer."
These were just a few excerpts from dozens of comments made during the Frisco ISD Board of Trustees special meeting and also at its community input night from a crowd divided into two camps — those who spoke in favor of Frisco ISD board trustee Marvin Lowe and those who expressed concerning about Lowe's alleged behavior as it relates to an article published by the Dallas Morning News on Sunday, Feb. 26.
Prior to the board considering the action items in the special meeting, several members of the audience spoke to the board during public comment, the majority of them voicing support for Lowe.
The comments come after a report by the Dallas Morning News published on Sunday, Feb. 26, states that a then 16-year-old transgender student, from a school district outside of North Texas, said Frisco ISD board trustee Marvin Lowe made him feel “dehumanized, violated and unsafe” after he spoke on a panel last September at a state educational conference in San Antonio.
The student, from Brownsville, and his mother, who The Dallas Morning News did not name because the student is a minor, sent an email complaint Oct. 22 to Frisco ISD detailing the encounter.
The Dallas Morning News reported that the alleged incident — some details of which have been corroborated by at least two witnesses, including the student’s mother — took place Sept. 28 at the Texas Association of School Boards and Texas Association of School Administrators Convention, according to the documents The News received through a public records request.
After the special meeting concluded, the board held its community input night, allowing speakers who signed up in advance three minutes to address the board. Many speakers spoke passionately in favor of Lowe, standing up for his character and his efforts on the board. Other speakers expressed concerns about the details of the alleged incident reported by the Dallas Morning News, and whether he is fit to continue holding his seat on the board — some even asking that he resign his seat.
During the community input portion of the evening, Lowe stated to the crowd that "the accusations are totally untrue and unfounded."
You can watch the full recording of the community input meeting at this link: friscoisdtx.new.swagit.com/videos/209062
In the special meeting, the board voted by a 5-2 vote to approve a proposed amendment of the Board Operating Procedures related to censure of an individual trustee. Lowe and Stephanie Elad voted against the amendment.
The amendment reads that if, after the discussion of a concern or a report pursuant to Section 2, at least four trustees request that the censure of the Trustee be added to the agenda for a Board meeting, the Board President, or the Vice President if the censure is regarding the Board President, shall cause a resolution of censure to be created outlining the complained about behavior, the desired behavior, and a statement of agreement that the behavior is inappropriate.
A resolution of censure may also include one or more of the following punitive actions:
- Removal of the trustee from one or more board committees;
- Prohibiting the trustee from entering District facilities, except to the extent necessary for the trustee to participate in board meetings or exercise his or her rights as a parent if applicable;
No trustee may be removed from office except for incompetency, official misconduct, intoxication, or conviction of a felony. Nothing in these Operating Procedures shall be construed to limit a trustee's constitutional rights.
The board voted down a proposed amendment to the Board Operating Procedures by a 5-2 vote that would have eliminated the requirement that two trustees request an item for it to be placed on the board agenda. Lowe and Elad voted in favor of the proposed change.
The board also voted down, by the same 5-2 vote, a proposed amendment to the Board Operating Procedures adjusting the order of Board meeting agendas. The proposed amendment would have moved the public comment portion of the meetings right after recognitions and prior to any discussion items.
The board approved by a 6-1 vote, with Lowe against, a proposed amendment to the Board Operating Procedures adjusting the structure of public comment. The new structure of public comments will be in three parts as follows:
- Public hearing (if applicable): any public comment related to a posted public hearing.
- Stakeholder testimony: any public comment on agenda items from parents of Frisco ISD students, residents of Frisco ISD, employees of Frisco ISD, or students of Frisco ISD.
- Public testimony: all other public comment on agenda items.
A proposed amendment of Board Operating Procedures allowing public comment on non-agenda items at regular board meetings was voted down by the board with a 5-2 vote, with Elad and Lowe voting for the amendment.
The board, by a 7-0 vote, did approve a proposed amendment of Board Operating Procedures requiring trustees to notify the board of certain investigations. The approved amendment states any trustee who becomes aware that he or she is the subject of a criminal investigation related to allegations of sexual conduct with, or assault of, a minor shall provide written notice of the investigation to the Board President, or the Board Vice President if the Trustee who is subject of an investigation if the board president.
Upon receipt of written notification, the board president, or vice president, shall forward the written notification to the entire board and add an agenda item for discussion of the notification in closed session at a board meeting within five business days of receipt of the notification.
