Frisco is one step closer to approving a development that could add to the city’s downtown.
On Tuesday, Frisco’s Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended approving a rezoning item that would allow for a small craft brewery and aim to provide more parking space.
The Ritchey Gin project, proposed by real estate developer Nack Development, would bring a single-story small craft brewery, three-story office building and a parking garage to a 2.6-acre piece of land at the northeast corner of 1st Street and Elm Street. The plan includes a proposed open space area that would include enhanced paving, an art or interpretive feature, raised planter beds and a central lawn area.
According to a city memo, the applicant met with local residents in early January regarding the proposal, and some residents asked questions about the impact on the environment. According to a city memo, a representative of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said it did not have any concerns of a brewery being adjacent to the residential areas.
“He said TCEQ looks at this use similar to something like a BBQ establishment that may have a smoker – any emissions that may be produced are so negligible that there is not a concern on their end,” the city memo stated.
On Tuesday, Frisco Development Services Director John Lettelleir said the proposed project would serve as an amenity and an “anchor” in Frisco’s downtown area.
Commission Chairman Rob Cox spoke in favor of the project.
“I think that this particular project fits well on this corner,” he said. “This is a very difficult corner to develop because of the curb right there and other things, it’s just very difficult, and I think this is a perfect location for the microbrewery because it does connect Frisco Square, and most of that’s walking, that’s people walking to the microbrewery and the downtown residents walking over here.”
Since the item was recommended by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission, the rezoning request will now go to the Frisco City Council for consideration at a future meeting.
“What has long been a want of many residents in Frisco is one step closer to becoming a reality,” Nack Development said in a Tuesday night Facebook post. “Ever more, we are very close to releasing the name of the brewery who will call this project their home in the heart of The Rail District.”
