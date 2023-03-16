 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured spotlight

A look inside the design concepts of the Omni PGA Frisco resort

  • 0
Omni PGA Frisco Clubhouse 1.jpg

A rendering of the clubhouse at the Omni PGA Frisco resort. 

 Rendering courtesy of Omni PGA Frisco
Omni PGA Frisco Hotel & Clubhouse Aerial - Day.jpg

An aerial rendering of the Omni PGA Frisco Hotel and Clubhouse

It’s no stretch to say that the presence of the Omni PGA Frisco resort is a balancing act.

There’s the interplay of the small-scale and boutique feel within the setting of a golf resort on the world stage. There’s the balance of welcoming traveling visitors from afar as well as locals who live up the road. There’s the coordination of using modern design elements while paying homage to the heritage of the Texas ranch style.

Omni PGA Frisco hotel_lobby_bar_2.jpg

A rendering of the hotel lobby and bar at the new Omni PGA Frisco resort
Omni PGA Frisco Ice House Exterior.jpg

An exterior rendering of Ice House, a dining option at the Omni PGA Frisco resort. 
Omni PGA Frisco junior_ballroom.jpg

A rendering of the Junior Ballroom at the Omni PGA Frisco resort.
Omni PGA Frisco grand_terrace.jpg

A rendering of a grand terrace at the Omni PGA Frisco resort.
Omni PGA Frisco golf_experience_main.jpg

A rendering of the Omni PGA Frisco site. 
Golf Experience Aerial - Day.jpg

An aerial rendering of the Omni PGA Frisco resort site.
Omni PGA Frisco clubhouse_south_side.jpg

A rendering of the south side of the clubhouse at the Omni PGA Frisco site.
omni pga frisco pavilion.jpg

A rendering of the pavilion venue at the Omni PGA Frisco resort. 
Omni PGA Frisco Balcony_Above_3_Meal

A rendering view from a balcony at the Omni PGA Frisco resort. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Star Local Media

Allen American

Carrollton Leader

Celina Record

Coppell Gazette

Flower Mound Leader

Frisco Enterprise

Lake Cities Sun

Lewisville Leader

Little Elm Journal

McKinney Courier Gazette

MesquiteNews

Plano Star Courier

Rowlett Lakeshore Times

The Colony Courier Leader

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred