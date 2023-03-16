A look inside the design concepts of the Omni PGA Frisco resort

It’s no stretch to say that the presence of the Omni PGA Frisco resort is a balancing act.
There’s the interplay of the small-scale and boutique feel within the setting of a golf resort on the world stage. There’s the balance of welcoming traveling visitors from afar as well as locals who live up the road. There’s the coordination of using modern design elements while paying homage to the heritage of the Texas ranch style.
In May, that balance will be evident to the public as the Omni PGA Frisco resort officially opens its doors: there will be the 500-room Omni hotel, the 10 luxury villas, the 13 restaurants, the indoor-outdoor meeting space, the pools, spa and golf training center, retail spaces and more.
Behind the vision for the resort is international architecture firm SB Architects, who worked with the ownership group to masterplan and develop the project. Part of that work was taking something that inherently wanted to have a boutique, small-scale golf clubhouse environment and transform it into a 500-room world-class hotel that headnods the adjacent world-class golf environment, said Regan Holton, SB Architects vice president and senior project designer.
“So to achieve that, there’s a plethora of philosophies that we tried to instill into the resort, and a big part of that is breaking the scale down with as much flexibility and connectivity as we can between all the various spaces,” Holton said.
He notes the entrance to the resort, featuring a “living room” feel with a bar and fireplace, as well as the connectivity to meeting space, rooms and dining areas.
“One big concept that we used was the idea of breaking scale down by setting up smaller spaces within that large space,” Holton said.
It was a concept that was approached by creating districts within the resort and including “pauses for reflection” in between that would help “break up the rhythm” of the site.
When the Frisco Enterprise got an inside look at the project in November 2022, it was clear even then that the sprawling site is expected to serve both traveling visitors from afar and local visitors who live up the road. At the time, Jeff Smith, vice president and managing director with Omni PGA Frisco, said you won’t have to be a guest at the resort in order to use the spa or to eat at the restaurants. In fact, he noted, the spa and Trick Rider restaurant each have their own separate doorways facing the driveway in addition to being attached to the main resort building itself.
“All the restaurants in the PGA Entertainment District are absolutely intended for the public to come,” Smith said in the Nov. 18 Frisco Enterprise article. “That’s why they’re built.”
It was a theme echoed by Holton in a March 2023 interview.
“One of our biggest goals was to create an environment that caters obviously to the world-class golf environment, but also can be used on a daily basis by people who maybe aren’t interested in golf,” Holton said.
He mentions the coffee and ice cream offerings that can be taken in alongside the expansive views of the PGA Frisco landscape, as well as the wedding venue opportunities at the resort.
The result is a development that will have a full deck of offerings providing multiple layers of different experiences — ones that can last for an evening out or for a 10-day stay.
“With all the growth that’s in Frisco in general, it’s such a great synergy between the resort and the surrounding amenities in the town,” Holton added.
For Holton — who emphasizes the contributions of the SB Architects team on this project — the development is a “standout project” in his career. The 20-year Dallas area resident has a career that has touched on the Caribbean, Latin America and on the coasts, he said, but this project will be close to home for him and his family.
“I can take my young daughters up there to play putt putt or to have dinner,” Holton said. “It’s going to be actually a project that is going to be part of my local life.”
The Omni PGA Frisco Resort is slated to open in May 2023. The resort announced in January that it is now accepting reservations for and after May 2023.
