The Frisco Chamber of Commerce will welcome over 800 new Frisco Independent School District teachers and staff in two sessions at the New Teacher Welcome from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 28.

The New Teacher Welcome, presented by CoServ, will be held at Emerson High School, 6300 Collin McKinney Parkway, McKinney, TX 75070. This event allows the business community to celebrate and welcome Frisco ISD's newest teachers. The event is not open to the public. The elementary program portion of the event will start at 9:15 AM. The secondary program portion of the event will begin at 11:15 AM.

