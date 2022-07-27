The Frisco Chamber of Commerce will welcome over 800 new Frisco Independent School District teachers and staff in two sessions at the New Teacher Welcome from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 28.
The New Teacher Welcome, presented by CoServ, will be held at Emerson High School, 6300 Collin McKinney Parkway, McKinney, TX 75070. This event allows the business community to celebrate and welcome Frisco ISD's newest teachers. The event is not open to the public. The elementary program portion of the event will start at 9:15 AM. The secondary program portion of the event will begin at 11:15 AM.
Teachers in attendance will include both those new to the profession and experienced educators coming to Frisco ISD from other districts. Many will work at one of the two new campuses opening in FISD for the new school year: Panther Creek High School and Minett Elementary.
"CoServ is honored to partner with the Frisco Chamber by sponsoring and welcoming new teachers to Frisco ISD again this year. These extraordinary staff members can already feel the excitement as they prepare for the 2022-2023 school year," said Whitney Gohlke, Manager of Academic Initiatives and Community Relations at CoServ. "With some very challenging times behind us, we hope your Frisco ISD team feels CoServ standing beside and behind them even more than before. Congratulations on what we know will be a pillar year."
This year's New Teacher Welcome theme is "Teachers are our Superheroes!" New teachers and staff will have the opportunity to visit over 50 vendor tables and receive door prizes and gift bag items donated by local businesses. In addition, the new teachers and staff will hear from Dr. Mike Waldrip, Superintendent, Frisco ISD; Whitney Gohlke, CoServ; Allison Miller, Frisco Education Foundation; Brian Wysong, owner of Tumbleweed TexStyles, and the City of Frisco's Mayor, Jeff Cheney. The event will be moderated by Mike Barber, Chair, and Ashley Miller, Chair-Elect of the Frisco Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
"Frisco is well-known for its quality education system and strong community partnerships. Our business community understands the value of Frisco ISD and the important role that the teachers and staff play in developing our future workforce," said Tony Felker, President/CEO of the Frisco Chamber of Commerce. "The school district also recognizes the value of involvement from the business community. Partnerships like these help us to continue to attract companies and employees to the area."
Other businesses sponsoring the New Teacher Welcome include Community Sponsor – Tumbleweed TexStyles; Food Sponsor - RBFCU; Innovator Sponsors – Credit Union of Texas, ER of Texas, Legacy ER & Urgent Care, and Preston Trail Community Church; Visionary Sponsors - Baylor Scott & White Health, Blue Star Smiles, EECU, Frisco Quick Care, Fusion Academy Plano, IKEA, Little Elm Medical Weight Loss Center, Little Otter, and Regenera Body Clinic.
