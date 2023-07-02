Shenna Lawless
Courtesy photo

Shenna Lawless proudly served in the United States Army from 2003 through 2008 where she worked as a paralegal with the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General's Corps, assisting military judges and lawyers with legal matters and judicial work all over the world including Seoul, South Korea and Tikrit, Iraq. While deployed in Iraq in 2007 she was awarded the Combat Action Badge when her convoy came under direct enemy attack.

Today, Lawless is known in her community to be a voice for veterans who have and are serving in the United States Armed Forces and acts as an advocate for veterans’ rights, issues, benefits and recognition.

