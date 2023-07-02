Shenna Lawless proudly served in the United States Army from 2003 through 2008 where she worked as a paralegal with the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General's Corps, assisting military judges and lawyers with legal matters and judicial work all over the world including Seoul, South Korea and Tikrit, Iraq. While deployed in Iraq in 2007 she was awarded the Combat Action Badge when her convoy came under direct enemy attack.
Today, Lawless is known in her community to be a voice for veterans who have and are serving in the United States Armed Forces and acts as an advocate for veterans’ rights, issues, benefits and recognition.
She is the first female commander elected to the Frisco Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 8273 since its inception in 1968, currently serving her fifth term. She also serves on the VFW National Legislative Committee, Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney’s Veteran Advisory Committee and a Board Member of Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Centennial.
Lawless graduated from Texas Woman's University with a Bachelor of Science in Government with an emphasis in Legal Studies. Her passion for the legal field has led to more than 20 years of professional experience where she now has the privilege of serving as the Legal Director at Frisco law firm, Rani Guerra Legal PLLC.
Outside of work and veteran life, family and faith are core tenets for her life. Lawless lives in Frisco with her husband, JD (U.S. Army, Ret.), and 10-year-old twins.
What brought you to the North Texas area?
When my military career was coming to a close, I made the decision that I wanted to come back to the North Texas area. I’m originally from Plano, and Frisco was where we ended up buying a house to start a family. I love the area and growth that’s going on around us.
What made you want to serve in the U.S. Army?
I graduated from high school at the young age of 16 and didn’t know the direction I wanted to take. I pursued a few different paths, but nothing really screamed “this is what I want to do!” The Army sounded like a unique experience, and no one really took me seriously and joked that I would be back home after getting a taste of basic training. I’m a girly girl but the drive to prove “them” wrong is ultimately what pushed me through. Turns out, I actually loved being a soldier and was good at it.
What were your proudest moments while serving in the Army?
I’m very proud of my military service. There are a few stand-out moments that were big accomplishments for me. However, the proudest moment was earning my Combat Action Badge (CAB). You train and train and train some more but how you act in real combat situations is life or death. I am extremely proud of our team and leaders the day my convoy was struck. My limits were definitely tested that day.
What should people know about serving in the Army?
It doesn’t matter what your job is, your financial status is, or if you are a man or woman. We all serve together and rely on each other as a team. Most people wouldn’t look at me and think that I served two years in Korea and 15 months in Iraq. Or that while I was in Iraq, my convoy was ambushed and hit by an IED. It shows you that war has no filters in who it affects.
What does celebrating July 4 mean to you?
Having served overseas in South Korea and Iraq, it gave me a better perspective on the freedoms we have as Americans. I hope to continue to show my children that those freedoms should not be taken for granted as they were earned by those who served and fought for those freedoms.
How would you describe the North Texas veteran's community?
We have a large veteran community in North Texas. Frisco alone has over 10,000 veterans. I would describe our community as a family, one that understands having served in the military and what it means to give back not only to our brothers and sisters, but to our community around us as well.
How did you come to be commander of the Frisco VFW?
I found the VFW in 2017 and became active with the membership committee. From there, I served as junior vice commander and then commander, becoming the first female commander since Frisco VFW Post 8273 was chartered in 1968. I’m currently starting my fifth year as the Commander, and I still love every aspect of the organization like I did my first year. I love that we consistently have over 50 veterans in person at our monthly business meeting (first Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at the Frisco Gun Club).
How can North Texas residents support their local VFW?
Frisco VFW’s programs support service members while they are on the front line, as they are transitioning from the military and long after they return home. Our service to veterans, their families and the community has earned us the highest recognition as one of the top posts in the United States and as an elite VFW Post in the state of Texas. We’ve earned these accolades all while not having a brick and mortar location and being completely self-funded. Helping America's service members, veterans and their families, has and always will be our top priority. Residents can support by volunteering their time with different events throughout the year or with donations. More information can be found at friscovfw.org/donate-%26-volunteer.
In your opinion, what do veterans most need from their local communities?
In order to be a “veteran-ready” community, those communities must know how to accommodate its veteran residents. It is important for leaders to know where to find valuable organizations, like the VFW to help veterans maneuver (Department of Veterans Affairs) claims and separation benefits, assist with military transition and mental wellness, to name a few.
What are your hopes for the future of the veteran's community in North Texas?
My goal is for the Frisco VFW to be the catalyst in bringing a Veterans Resource Center to Frisco. We are right in the middle of an area that is growing rapidly and that also brings more veterans to the area. With the support of Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, community partners, and the public, we want to build a place where veterans can find resources such as employment assistance, disability claims assistance, education information (GI Bill, Hazelwood, etc.) and virtual doctor appointments.
What do you want your legacy to be?
Veterans in Frisco need that safe space to gather, and I’m determined to make it happen. I want those after me to know that I gave back to the best of my ability while serving as commander. I am proud of what we’ve accomplished, and I will continue to be involved in the coming years in whatever capacity the VFW sees fit for me.
Get Frisco Enterprise news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.