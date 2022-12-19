Boingo announcement.jpg
Audrey Henvey / Star Local Media

Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday announced that Boingo Wireless, Inc. (Boingo) will create a new office in Frisco, with plans for the location to become the company's corporate headquarters. Boingo designs, builds, and manages converged, neutral host public and private networks at major venues around the world. The project will create 247 new jobs and generate approximately $1.48 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $517,400 has been extended to Boingo.

"With more corporate relocation and expansion projects than any other state, Texas remains the premier destination for companies looking to unleash their full economic potential," Abbott said. "Boingo's new office location in Frisco will bring more good-paying jobs and brighter opportunities for hardworking Texans in our state's growing tech industry. I look forward to an ongoing partnership with the company as they prepare to relocate the company's headquarters to North Texas."

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments