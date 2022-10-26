The influence of the Frisco Garden Club is sprinkled around town in a variety of ways.
There are the club’s gardening projects (which span from Bicentennial Park to heritage homes and beyond), there’s outreach projects (including work with the Frisco campus of the Boys and Girls Club of Collin County), there’s the scholarship projects and there are the multiple street names in the neighborhood off of McKinney Road that were named by the club years ago.
The kaleidoscope of projects are what go into running the oldest active organization in Frisco.
Founded in 1932, the organization’s first president was Ester Warren, the mother of former mayor Bob Warren. The club’s membership has included multiple names significant to Frisco history and has since grown from about 15 to comprise 82 members, including two men.
The organization has also comprised over 60 presidential terms. Current club president Faye Lipham’s slogan as president is “Live Life in Full Bloom.”
The club’s scholarship efforts have also seen growth over the years. Lipham said the club has been giving scholarships to Frisco area students following a horticulture-related degree or career since 2001. To date, the organization has provided $37,500 in scholarships.
The organization’s projects include work at Bicentennial Park, Blue Star Memorial, Freedom Meadow, Frisco Commons Park, the historical The Crozier-Sickles house, the historical Smith-Muse house as well as Vivian Stark McCallum Park.
The organization also takes part in multiple community events including sponsoring a 9/11 observance, hosting an annual Wildflower Luncheon, the organization’s flagship fundraiser.
The organization’s regular meetings aim to be informative and include specialists, master gardeners, master naturalists and more experts, said Amy Deatherage, club historian and past president. In addition, the Frisco Garden Club hosts the award-winning “Plant Smart Frisco” website (plantsmartfrisco.org) which serves as a “gateway” informational resource for residents looking for information on how best to plant in the area.
This year, the Frisco Garden Club is celebrating its 90th anniversary, and as the organization looks back on the impact it has made on the community in that time, its members also have an eye on the future.
“I want to honor the legacy that the ladies left for us, and then plant the seed for those that are coming after us,” said Marlene Byndon, past president of the Frisco Garden Club.
Looking ahead, Frisco’s ArborFest -- hosted by the city of Frisco, the Urban Forestry Board and the Frisco Garden Club, is slated for Nov. 5 at Frisco Commons Park. The event will be held in conjunction with the Buffalo Stomp, a celebration of Frisco’s prairies hosted by the city and the Frisco Garden Club that allows participants to help seed the prairie with native wildflower and grass species.
“In all the planning, the projects, the activities, it’s about the remembrance of what happened, but creating a pattern for the future,” Byndon said.
