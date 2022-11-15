This article has been updated with additional information from Rollertown Beerworks.
An agreement that is slated to bring Rollertown Beerworks to Frisco moved forward tonight thanks to a vote by the Frisco City Council.
The approval of a master planned development and accompanying items on Tuesday sealed the deal on a public-private partnership involving the city of Frisco, Frisco Community Development Corporation, Frisco Economic Development Corporation and Texas RT Holdings, LLC that will bring the business to Frisco’s downtown area “entertainment destination and craft brewery production facility to be located on the Silo Tract,” according to city documents.
The item was approved by the City Council on Tuesday, The Frisco Economic Development Corporation is slated to vote on the item on Wednesday, and the Frisco Community Development Corporation is slated to vote on the item on Thursday.
“The City Council desires to reinvest and invigorate downtown Frisco and the Silo Tract has long been a desirable location in downtown,” a city memorandum for the item states.
The agreement includes a 23-year lease on the roughly 2.5-acre Silo Tract property owned by the city of Frisco. The agreement includes options to extend the timeline.
According to city documentation, the agreement includes that the FCDC will fund up to $10 million for construction of an indoor/outdoor entertainment destination and craft brewery production, distribution and sales facility. That includes space for production, research, redevelopment and food service. Plans also include a two-level tap and tasting room with a rooftop experience and beer garden, as well as an event lawn with artificial turf, a stage/pavilion and greenspace.
The Frisco Economic Development Corporation is slated to grant a maximum of $2 million to assist in facility construction, per city documentation.
“The Company is eligible for incentives from the FEDC for qualified infrastructure and for the manufacturing and distribution components of the Company operations since it will be creating primary jobs and a majority of its good are distributed outside the region,” the city memo states. “The Company is not eligible for incentives from the FEDC for the retail and restaurant portion of its operations.”
Meanwhile, the company is responsible for acquiring and installing brewing, canning and other equipment, estimated to cost over $2 million, and for obtaining local, state and federal permits.
The agreement also includes that the company also will cover all costs over $12 million for design and construction of the site.
The agreement also includes a stipulation that the city, FCDC, and FEDC will have up to 15 days per year of use of the facility.
The city council passed the item unanimously.
Rollertown has said the Frisco facility will serve as the company’s new headquarters.
In an FAQ published to the company website, Rollertown said Frisco makes an idea location for its headquarters.
“Along with being one of the best places to live in the country, Frisco is one of the most creative, forward-looking communities in the U.S.” the page states. “To that point, we will be joining some truly world-class neighbors like the Dallas Cowboys, the PGA of America, FC Dallas, the Rough Riders, the Dallas Stars, the Texas Legends, and Keurig Dr Pepper just to name a few. We look forward to being an excellent partner for the City of Frisco and an excellent teammate for her partners, institutions, and residents.”
According to the page, Rollertown expects the design and construction process to take roughly 18-24 months.
