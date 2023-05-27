For PGA of America President John Lindert, hosting more than 130 kids on the Saturday morning of a major championship isn’t just about young people playing golf.
It’s about the future of the game.
The morning of Saturday, May 27, as the first major championship at PGA Frisco continued to unfold, the PGA hosted a PGA Jr. League Day, hosting local golfers ages seven to 17 at the home of the PGA of America. The experience included a tour of the PGA Frisco grounds with stops at the Fields Ranch driving range, the home of the PGA of America and The Ronny Golf Park at the Northern Texas PGA Section headquarters. The event included junior league players representing North Texas communities including McKinney, Plano, Prosper, Frisco and more.
The experience was a chance to give students an early look at a career in the golf industry.
For Lindert, the number of local children who took part in the Saturday experience at PGA Frisco is indicative of the state of the game of golf.
“We’re in a boom cycle right now for the game of golf,” Lindert said. “This facility in and of itself will continue to make the game of golf grow and PGA Junior League grow.”
PGA of America Player Engagement Consultant Becca Bailey said the main goal of the event is to celebrate participation in PGA Junior League.
“It’s very special to do it here at PGA Frisco,” Bailey said. “Being able to tie in the PGA professionals and the home of the PGA and showing them that this is kind of where it all starts, that the people that make the decisions for PGA Junior League on the national level, this is where we come to work every day and this is what we get to look at helps inspire them and encourage them.”
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
