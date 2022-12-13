On Friday Dec. 9, the doors closed to the community one last time for the Frisco Public Library’s location at 6101 Frisco Square Blvd.
The very next day, Shelley Holley’s team got to work.
That Saturday kicked off a process that is expected to stretch over multiple weeks as the library prepares to move its collection of 250,000 items to a new home at 8000 Dallas Parkway. Since then, the journey has begun, with book movers transporting items to the new building and putting items on shelves.
Of course, the library will be getting some help from the community. Holley, who serves as library director for the city of Frisco, said the library encouraged residents to check out items prior to the library’s closing on Dec. 9.
“We have matched our highest check out rate in the history of the library in doing that, which is very helpful, because that means 48.5% of the collection is not here,” Holley said. “It’s in the homes of the community, which is exactly what we wanted.”
Of course, she said, when the new library location opens in early February, the hope is that residents do not come to return their items all at once.
“And so one of the messages we’ll email people as it gets closer to the time is that they have a week or two in which to return them,” she said, “because if they trickle in, that’s helpful to us as well, because then we’re not inundated with half the collection all on the same day coming back.”
Today, a visit to the old library location at 6101 Frisco Square Blvd., reveals some empty shelves, a number of boxes and some shelves that still have books on them, waiting to be moved. There are drawings put up around the space outlining what the comparative area at the new library location will look like.
At the new 155,000-square-foot location on Dallas Parkway, activity is buzzing as some books are shelved and as final work on the building itself continues. Rexy, the library’s dinosaur, oversees the activity from her perch at the center stairs. Meanwhile, sitting in a back room packed in yet more boxes, there is another large facet of the transition.
“Most libraries when you move into a new building, you have what’s called an opening day collection which is new materials, because now we have more space, and it usually is part of a budget of a new build, is you do an opening day collection,” Holley said. “So these are books that are new to the library that we’ve purchased that will be integrated.”
The new collection comprises thousands of selections that must be processed, sorted and shelved among the current collection before the library opens.
In addition, the library must also move other equipment, including story time equipment, play area materials and more.
There are expectations to open the library to the community on Feb. 4.
PHOTOS: Frisco Public Library moves collection to new location as it prepares for February 2023 open date
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
