Frisco has secured a spot in college football history with the announcement that The Ford Center at The Star is set to host the 2024 East West Shrine Bowl.
The announcement was made official from One Cowboys Way at The Star in Frisco the morning of Monday, June 5.
“As the oldest college all-star game this event will change the lives of many college NFL hopefuls and further the mission of our Shriners Children’s patients for telling their stories on a national stage,” said Mel Bower, chief communication and marketing officer with Shriners Children’s, a global healthcare system supported by the event.
The bowl will show approximately 130 college football players from 100 universities on Feb. 1, 2024. The 2024 iteration of the bowl marks the 99th in the event’s history. The event is a chance for the best college football players in the country to play in front of NFL coaches, executives and scouts, a press release stated.
“This is more than just a game,” said Stephen Jones, chief operating officer and executive vice president with the Dallas Cowboys. "It’s an opportunity to showcase some of football’s greatest young athletes from all over in support of a tradition and philanthropy like no other.”
The Ford Center is a result of a public-private partnership between the city of Frisco, Frisco ISD and the Dallas Cowboys. Since opening in 2016, the venue at The Star has hosted an array of events including gymnastics competitions, basketball championships, high school football games, marching band performances and even the Academy of Country Music Awards.
“Here in Sports City USA, I can’t think of a better event to host in our city,” said Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney.
He added that Frisco has previously been designated as the best place to raise an athlete.
“So by combining the winning brands of the Dallas Cowboys, the Ford Center and of course Shriners Children’s, it’s very much in the DNA of what Frisco is all about,” Cheney said.
Get Frisco Enterprise news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.