In 2024, Frisco will host the 99th East West Shrine Bowl from the Ford Center at The Star. The announcement was made official on June 5.  

Frisco has secured a spot in college football history with the announcement that The Ford Center at The Star is set to host the 2024 East West Shrine Bowl.

The announcement was made official from One Cowboys Way at The Star in Frisco the morning of Monday, June 5.

