Ritvik Ramakrishnan had to watch himself give his valedictorian speech during his high school graduation.
The speech was delivered to Memorial High School’s class of 2020 in the form of a prerecorded video at Toyota Stadium. It was just one of the multiple unusual circumstances surrounding the speech, which addressed a class that had to transition to e-learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the first valedictorian in Memorial High School’s history, and as one of a number of valedictorians to graduate during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ramakrishnan was well aware that his graduating class had not had the usual experiences.
“All of us were ready to leave high school after taking our last final in an e-learning class we’d never imagine ourselves in: AP Pandemic,” he said in his speech.
He recalled challenges the class had faced, including missing out on senior year activities.
“We’ve pushed through our schools being split and many of us having to shift gears in a new school system after 10th grade,” Ramakrishnan said in his speech. “We’ve pushed through missing senior prom, class trips, pranks, field days, powderpuff, and even a proper last day of school.”
However, in acknowledging the unique experience of Memorial High School’s first graduating class, Ramakrishnan chose to reach for positivity in the experience.
“I had to basically think of a way to kind of portray that message, but in a positive light, and also try to hit all of the different audience types at the same time,” he said.
The speech included discussing the pandemic’s impact on him personally.
“I can say that I have learned more relevance in these last few weeks than I have the past four years of high school,” Ramakrishnan’s speech read. “This pandemic has truly taught me the value of me and the value of growing mentally, as well as respecting others wherever they are.”
Ramakrishnan said the pandemic revealed to him that there is more to life than academics.
That includes social movements and getting involved in the community, he said. While he has participated in those things before, he said, he is more aware now that there is life beyond going to school.
Ramakrishnan uploaded a video of the speech to YouTube, where it has since garnered over 2,700 views.
He said he hopes people can take the positive messages from his speech to accelerate themselves and know that things will get better. He also said he wanted his audience to take advantage of every opportunity.
“Even though we may have faced challenges as the class of 2020, even though we've gone through all of these different obstacles, at the end of the day, it's not only important to focus on the positive aspects of each obstacle, but also to make the most of every instance and opportunity,” he said.
