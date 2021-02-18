Frisco apt fire
After over 36 hours, a fire at the Circa Frisco Apartments in the 9000 block of Gaylord Parkway has been declared “put out” as of 4:29 p.m., according to an announcement from the city of Frisco.

The fire was originally reported at 1:12 a.m. Wednesday, Battalion Chief Keith Gall said, and quickly spread to multiple units. The fire was declared “under control” at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

One resident was transported to a local hospital for burn and respiratory injuries. Four Frisco firefighters were also transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and were released.

Gall said 62 of the building’s 260 units are believed to have been impacted by fire damage, and many have been impacted by water damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation, the city stated.

“We did have some issues with the fact that it was structurally unsound in the area of the fire, so we pulled back to a safe area and fought the fire from there and then used our aerial master streams to douse the fire from above,” Gall said.

Fire departments from McKinney, Prosper, Allen and Plano assisted with the fire, the city stated.

While the department was fighting the apartment complex fire, Gall said the department also responded to a single-family residence fire. Two residents were rescued and transported for smoke inhalation, Gall said.

Fire Departments from The Colony, Little Elm, Prosper and McKinney provided assistance, he said.

