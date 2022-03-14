A 38-acre space in north Frisco could potentially shed some zoning in favor of solely single-family use.
On Tuesday, the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended approval for an amendment that would zone 38 acres of land near the southeast corner of PGA Parkway and Preston Road for two types of single family use.
The land, which was originally zoned in 1985, currently includes two different categories of single family zoning as well as some commercial, neighborhood services and patio home zoning, according to city documentation. Commissioners were told on Tuesday that the applicant was requesting to modify the zoning areas and to remove the patio home, neighborhood services and commercial zoning designations.
If approved by the Frisco City Council, the change would designate 31 acres of the land with “Single Family-8.5” designation, and seven acres would be designated “Single Family-7.” Commissioner Steve Cone said Single Family-7 lots are more dense than Single Family-8.5 lots. By comparison, patio home zoning is more dense than Single-Family-7 zoning, he said.
The change effectively reduces density on the site, Commission Chairman Rob Cox said.
“So this really helps what we try to do here in Frisco when we can, which is to have nice neighborhoods and nice lot sizes,” Cox said, “even though at the cost of land right now, I’m thankful that they’re getting rid of the patio homes in this particular area, but understand they probably could have made more money with the patio homes on there. But this is something I would definitely support.”
The commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of the change. The item will now go to the Frisco City Council for final approval at a future meeting.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
45 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 24 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL TEXAS
ANDERSON BELL FALLS
FREESTONE HENDERSON HILL
LEON LIMESTONE MCLENNAN
MILAM ROBERTSON
IN NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS
COLLIN DALLAS DELTA
ELLIS FANNIN HOPKINS
HUNT KAUFMAN LAMAR
NAVARRO RAINS ROCKWALL
VAN ZANDT
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLEN, ATHENS, BONHAM, BUFFALO,
CALVERT, CAMERON, CANTON, CENTERVILLE, COMMERCE, COOPER,
CORSICANA, DALLAS, EAST TAWAKONI, EDGEWOOD, EMORY, ENNIS,
FAIRFIELD, FORNEY, FORT HOOD, FRANKLIN, FRISCO, GRAND SALINE,
GREENVILLE, GROESBECK, GUN BARREL CITY, HEARNE, HEATH, HILLSBORO,
JEWETT, KAUFMAN, KILLEEN, MARLIN, MCKINNEY, MEXIA, MIDLOTHIAN,
NORMANGEE, OAKWOOD, PALESTINE, PARIS, PLANO, POINT, ROCKDALE,
ROCKWALL, SULPHUR SPRINGS, TEAGUE, TEMPLE, TERRELL, VAN, WACO,
WAXAHACHIE, WILLS POINT, AND WORTHAM.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.