Frisco Planning and Zoning Commissioner Steve Cone comments on an item during a Tuesday meeting. 

 Video still courtesy of city of Frisco

A 38-acre space in north Frisco could potentially shed some zoning in favor of solely single-family use.

On Tuesday, the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended approval for an amendment that would zone 38 acres of land near the southeast corner of PGA Parkway and Preston Road for two types of single family use.

The land, which was originally zoned in 1985, currently includes two different categories of single family zoning as well as some commercial, neighborhood services and patio home zoning, according to city documentation. Commissioners were told on Tuesday that the applicant was requesting to modify the zoning areas and to remove the patio home, neighborhood services and commercial zoning designations.

If approved by the Frisco City Council, the change would designate 31 acres of the land with “Single Family-8.5” designation, and seven acres would be designated “Single Family-7.” Commissioner Steve Cone said Single Family-7 lots are more dense than Single Family-8.5 lots. By comparison, patio home zoning is more dense than Single-Family-7 zoning, he said.

The change effectively reduces density on the site, Commission Chairman Rob Cox said.

“So this really helps what we try to do here in Frisco when we can, which is to have nice neighborhoods and nice lot sizes,” Cox said, “even though at the cost of land right now, I’m thankful that they’re getting rid of the patio homes in this particular area, but understand they probably could have made more money with the patio homes on there. But this is something I would definitely support.”

The commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of the change. The item will now go to the Frisco City Council for final approval at a future meeting.

