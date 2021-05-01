Archambault and Classe

René Archambault, left, and John Classe, right. 

Incumbent René Archambault maintained her spot on the Frisco ISD Board of Trustees Place 7 spot Saturday night.

According to unofficial results from Collin and Denton Counties, Archambault garnered 58% of the votes, or 7,295 votes, for the May 1 election. That gave Archambault a lead over challenger Evelyn Brooks, who won just 5,280 votes, or 42%.

"I am honored that the Frisco ISD community has so resoundingly voted to allow me to serve them for another term," Archambault stated Saturday night on social media. "We have important work yet to do for our 64,000 students and 8,000 employees. The community has signaled clearly that they support our direction and our vision, and I am here to do the hard and important work. From the first day of my first campaign for FISD, I promised to put my heart into this role and I will never waver from that promise. I will continue to wake up every day with the goal of ensuring that we do right by our students and staff, and I can’t wait to see what the next three years brings to our entire Frisco ISD community."

Frisco ISD voters also approved John Classe for another term on the board. Classe, who ran unopposed, ended up with over 9,000 votes.

This story has been updated to include a statement from René Archambault. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments