Incumbent René Archambault maintained her spot on the Frisco ISD Board of Trustees Place 7 spot Saturday night.
According to unofficial results from Collin and Denton Counties, Archambault garnered 58% of the votes, or 7,295 votes, for the May 1 election. That gave Archambault a lead over challenger Evelyn Brooks, who won just 5,280 votes, or 42%.
"I am honored that the Frisco ISD community has so resoundingly voted to allow me to serve them for another term," Archambault stated Saturday night on social media. "We have important work yet to do for our 64,000 students and 8,000 employees. The community has signaled clearly that they support our direction and our vision, and I am here to do the hard and important work. From the first day of my first campaign for FISD, I promised to put my heart into this role and I will never waver from that promise. I will continue to wake up every day with the goal of ensuring that we do right by our students and staff, and I can’t wait to see what the next three years brings to our entire Frisco ISD community."
Frisco ISD voters also approved John Classe for another term on the board. Classe, who ran unopposed, ended up with over 9,000 votes.
This story has been updated to include a statement from René Archambault.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.