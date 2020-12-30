The Frisco Police Department took a subject into custody Tuesday evening at an apartment complex on Printers Way, located near Legacy Drive and Main Street.
Frisco Police said the call originally came in as a disturbance and then became a situation involving a barricaded person.
The situation was resolved after officers and negotiators had worked to resolve the situation peacefully, police said. Officer Grant Cottingham with the Frisco Police Department said the subject who was taken into custody was arrested for aggravated assault.
The Frisco Police Department is providing no further details at this time.
