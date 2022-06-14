BSW land in north Frisco

 City of Frisco

At Tuesday's City of Frisco Planning & Zoning Commission meeting, the board was to consider a request from Baylor Scott & White Health to rezone 47.4-plus acres on the northeast corner of Dallas Parkway and PGA Parkway from retail and industrial to Office-2, and to amend the zoning ordinance.

The health system is requesting to rezone the property to Office-2, which can accommodate a variety of mid- and high-rise office developments providing for professional, financial, medical and similar services for local residents; corporate offices; and major employment centers; as well as limited retail establishments when incidental to main uses.

Office-2 zoning is to be located within the vicinity of a major thoroughfare such as SH 121 and US 380, Preston Road, or the Dallas North Tollway. 

In the case overview to the planning and zoning commission, it states, "Office-2 zoning is appropriate for this property due to its location at the intersection of Dallas North Tollway and PGA Parkway. Further, Office-2 zoning allows for unlimited height but requires greater setbacks when adjacent to single family, two-family or patio home residential."

This property is not adjacent to any of these residential districts, and the request is compatible with the non-residential zoning to the east and south. 

The recommendation prior to Tuesday night's meeting was to approval the zoning change to Office-2.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

