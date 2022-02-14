Rodney Blaukat has joined the Star Local Media team as its new vice president of sales & marketing.
With a background in helping small businesses, Blaukat will focus on working with Star Local Media’s local advertisers to enhance their brand awareness and revenue through digital, email and print marketing solutions.
Star Local Media is a daily news, sports and information website providing coverage to the 14 communities it serves, reaching nearly 300,000 unique visitors in the past 30 days on its website, www.starlocalmedia.com. Along with its 24/7 website, Star Local Media prints and delivers 215,000 weekly editions to homes in its coverage area which includes Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Allen, Little Elm, The Colony, Celina, Lewisville, Coppell, Carrollton and Mesquite.
Blaukat has lived and worked in the Dallas region since 2008. After serving as director of online operations at American Consolidated Media, once based in Irving, Texas, Blaukat worked as an agent with The Mary Ann Kellam Group with Keller Williams Realty Frisco Stars. For the past two years, Blaukat has worked as an agent with RE/MAX Signature Properties.
Most recently, Blaukat helped local media companies thrive in the digital space as a regional sales manager with TownNews, a digital content management system and technology company utilized by media operations.
New owners Rick and Elizabeth Rogers believe Blaukat is the perfect fit for their vision and future of Star Local Media.
“Since acquiring Star Local Media just a few weeks ago, we have been very transparent that our top priority is making sure our readers and business partners understand our mission — to be the top source for local news and to show our dedication to the communities we serve through enhance community involvement,” Rick said. “We have already added more pages each week to many of our publications, added a lot more photo galleries online from local events and kicked off new marketing promotions to help our local businesses reach their potential customers. With Rodney on board, he will only help us enhance our reach and make sure we are being a good community partner in the business communities served by Star Local Media.”
Added Blaukat, “I’m excited to be working with a family-owned media group to help show advertisers the power of local media and how that can grow their businesses. My roots run deep in community involvement and there is nothing better than helping local businesses achieve their goals.”
