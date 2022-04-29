After 45 minutes of deliberation, a Dallas County jury found Billy Chemirmir guilty of capital murder for the death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris.
Chemirmir was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Prosecutors indicated that they will not seek the death penalty.
On March 19, 2018, Plano police were dispatched to an attempted capital murder call. Authorities say that Chemirmir smothered a woman in her apartment during a home invasion, then stole her jewelry and other valuables. Plano Fire-Rescue successfully revived the victim, a 91-year-old woman.
Police began surveillance on Chemirmir the following day when they obtained his license plate number from a suspicious vehicle report. During the surveillance, police reportedly observed the suspect taking out trash, at which point, they executed outstanding warrants and arrested him.
A large jewelry box with a Dallas address was found in the garbage, so Plano police called Dallas police and for a welfare check on the residence.
When officers received no response from the occupant, they forced their way in and found 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris dead.
Authorities say Chemirmir committed similar murders of elderly women. Frisco police connected him to a 2017 case in which a 93-year-old woman was attacked in her home by a man posing as a maintenance worker. Like the other attacks, police say Chemirmir smothered the victim with a pillow and stole her jewelry. Police say they were notified when the victim pressed an emergency alert button.
Police contend that Chemirmir was responsible for 18 deaths, with many of them being committed while he posed as a healthcare or maintenance worker.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
