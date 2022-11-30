CORINTH – When Kim Clarke was promoted to Frisco Lebanon Trail head girls basketball coach earlier this year after spending the previous three seasons as a varsity assistant, Clarke stressed the importance of conditioning and team basketball to her players.
Months of hard work with strength-and-conditioning workouts have paid off in spades for the Trail Blazers. Lebanon Trail is off to a 9-1 start and has a No. 19 ranking in Class 5A to boot.
The Trail Blazers continued their hot start on Tuesday with a 53-37 victory against Lake Dallas.
Clarke deferred credit elsewhere when asked for the reason behind Lebanon Trail’s blazing start.
“Honestly, it’s these girls,” she said. “Everyone asks me, ‘Coach, what do you do?’ I’m not literally doing this. This is all because of the players. This is all of the hard work that they have put in and now I get to come in and take on and bring them all together.”
The key to success for Lebanon Trail on Tuesday was pressure, pressure and more defensive pressure.
The Trail Blazers forced the host Lady Falcons (5-5) into multiple turnovers in the first half and the Lady Falcons were held to just 13 points over that span of play. It took a little while, though, for Lebanon Trail to convert those turnovers into points.
Lebanon Trail held a slim 9-5 lead after Lake Dallas sophomore Skylar Zingelmann buried a 3-pointer with 16 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Junior guard Paris Baker provided the offensive spark that the Trail Blazers desperately needed to get going on that end of the court. Baker scored 13 of her game-high 22 points in the second quarter, which included four 3-pointers.
After Lake Dallas junior Dylan Koele made a free throw to reduce the deficit to 18-11 with 4:55 remaining in the first half, Baker became a one-person wrecking crew. The Lebanon Trail guard engineered a personal 8-0 scoring run, capped off by a corner 3 to give the Trail Blazers a 26-11 lead.
“Paris can see the floor very well,” Clarke said. “She can handle the ball very well, and she can read her defender very well. Whoever is in front of her while she is handling the ball, she can look at that person and determine their weaknesses and know how to create space against that individual. When you blink, she already has two steps on you. Just an overall talented player.”
Lake Dallas came into the season having to replace five seniors from last season’s team that made their first-ever appearance in a regional final, including reigning District 6-5A MVP Mackenzie Buss.
Buss’ ball-handling abilities were missed in the first half of Tuesday’s game, but Lake Dallas had better rhythm on offense in the second half. The Lady Falcons got better ball movement, working the ball into the paint for their post players.
Senior forwards Altyn Bartley and Shadiamond Wilson, as well as Koele got good looks at the basket as a result. Wilson buried a jump shot to reduce Lake Dallas’s deficit to 42-29 with nine seconds remaining in the third quarter. The Lady Falcons scored 16 points in the frame after a tough first half in which they scored just 13 points.
Wilson had a big second half and went on to finish with a team-high 14 points. Koele and senior Camryn Richardson each contributed seven points.
“We just had to settle down and remind them at halftime that we need to take care of the ball,” said Jordan Davis, Lake Dallas head coach. “We kind of changed some things around and saw that we have a size advantage inside. We saw some good things moving forward, but we’ve got to start better.”
But the sharp-shooting of Lebanon Trail senior guard Tiana Davis allowed the Trail Blazers to keep the Lady Falcons at more than an arm’s length away on the scoreboard. Davis scored nine of her 16 points in the third quarter.
It was the fourth time in the last four games that Lake Dallas has played a state-ranked team. The Lady Falcons played 6A’s No. 14 Mansfield Lake Ridge, 5A’s No. 4 Mansfield Timberview and defending 5A state runner-up Frisco Memorial – all losses.
However, Davis said those losses will help Lake Dallas to prepare for what will be a challenging district. The Lady Falcons begin District 7-5A play Dec. 13 at home against Argyle.
“We knew from last year what we were going to graduate and what we had coming back and knew that we needed to have some tough competition in order to get our younger ones and those with not a lot of varsity minutes playing time,” she said. “We’ve ran through some tough teams, and that’s showed us a lot of what we need to work on.”
