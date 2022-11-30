Paris Baker Lebanon Trail

Frisco Lebanon Trail junior guard Paris Baker dribbles past a Lake Dallas defender on Tuesday. Baker poured in a game-high 22 points in the Trail Blazers’ 53-37 victory at Lake Dallas.

 David Wolman / Staff Photo

CORINTH – When Kim Clarke was promoted to Frisco Lebanon Trail head girls basketball coach earlier this year after spending the previous three seasons as a varsity assistant, Clarke stressed the importance of conditioning and team basketball to her players.

Months of hard work with strength-and-conditioning workouts have paid off in spades for the Trail Blazers. Lebanon Trail is off to a 9-1 start and has a No. 19 ranking in Class 5A to boot.

