Boys and Girls Club

Boys and Girls Club of Frisco

 Courtesy of the Boys and Girls Club

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Collin County is hosting summer camps at its Frisco, McKinney and Plano locations from June 1 to July 31, the organization announced in a Monday press release.

Organizers said the program offers unique experiences in the realms of arts and crafts, sports, games and STEM programs, all of which are targeted for members ages 5-18. The organization will follow COVID-19 safety protocols as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and will take additional measures such as screening, continued disinfection and “modified drop-off and pick-up procedures.”

After-school members can reserve a spot for $100, and new members can enroll for $150. These fees are non-refundable. Prospective attendees can register online at bgccc.org.

