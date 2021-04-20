The Boys and Girls Clubs of Collin County is hosting summer camps at its Frisco, McKinney and Plano locations from June 1 to July 31, the organization announced in a Monday press release.
Organizers said the program offers unique experiences in the realms of arts and crafts, sports, games and STEM programs, all of which are targeted for members ages 5-18. The organization will follow COVID-19 safety protocols as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and will take additional measures such as screening, continued disinfection and “modified drop-off and pick-up procedures.”
After-school members can reserve a spot for $100, and new members can enroll for $150. These fees are non-refundable. Prospective attendees can register online at bgccc.org.
