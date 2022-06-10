Planning continues to progress as Frisco looks to enhance its downtown Rail District.
During a Tuesday work session, the Frisco City Council got a look at detailed plans as the city looks to upgrade the downtown area.
Using voter-approved bond funding from 2019, the city is looking to improve Elm and Main streets and provide a 4th Street plaza area that aims to serve as a draw to the downtown. Specifically, plans include reconstruction of Elm Street and adding on-street parking spaces; reconstructing Main Street, removing its on-street parking and widening sidewalks; and providing a plaza on 4th Street that would serve as a pedestrian connection between Elm and Main. Plans for the plaza include a stage and restroom building.
Tuesday's presentation included rendering concepts of what the three projects could look like. Renderings show water features, strung lights, a stage concept, patio seating areas and more.
The meeting also included a discussion about potentially changing up the pavement on Main Street in order to fix sidewalks and elevation as well as discussions about burying utility lines, Mayor Jeff Cheney said.
"It was a great meeting, it was an exciting meeting, kind of gave direction that we wanted to build it once and build it right, and really make that 4th Street plaza a key part of the Rail District as a gathering place, as an entertainment district and a place that people want to go," he said.
The three projects are a part of the city's downtown master plan, which was approved in 2018. Cheney said previously, there was a decision to focus on the pedestrian aspect first versus automobiles when approaching the project. Plans today include wider sidewalks, more trees and canopies, more inviting pedestrian street crossing conditions and patio space.
"We want the Rail District to be very much like The Star," Cheney said.
He added that the city often hears from residents that they will meet friends at The Star district and figure out where to go for dinner from there.
"Well, we want the rail district to be very much like that, where you call up some friends and say 'Let’s meet down in the Rail District, and then we’ll figure out where we’re going to go,' and then when they get down there, they know they’re going to have an experience that is highly live music-centric, that there is an energy and a vibrancy to it, that there’s visible art and murals and public art and all kinds of things happening with high-level programming, and so these investments really are going to drive that."
He added that there had been positive feedback from business owners.
"We had business owners at the meeting essentially saying that after hearing the presentation, that they want to invest in their building and maybe go a second story, and so forth, that the city making the investment is encouraging them to make even more private investment," Cheney said.
The City Council is slated to meet once again — likely in the next couple of months — to discuss the projects before giving final direction on the entire scope, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.