Here are five things to mark on your calendar for the week of March 26 in and around Frisco:
Texas Pinball Festival wraps up March 26
The Texas Pinball Festival returns to Frisco March 24-26, 2023, at the Embassy Suites Hotel & Frisco Conference Center. Each year this popular event, the largest of its kind in the industry, welcomes guests from all over the United States and beyond.
The Texas Pinball Festival will feature more than 400 vintage and new pinball machines, as well as classic arcade games set to free play. Enjoy a variety of adult and child pinball tournaments throughout the weekend to test players’ pinball skills for trophies and prizes. Vendor demonstrations, parts, supplies, equipment, and memorabilia will also be available.
The festival is open from 9 a.m.–2:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 26. One-day passes are $25 for adults and $15 for children on Sunday.
More information is at texaspinball.com
Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Ceremony
Frisco Post No. 8273, Veterans of Foreign Wars, US will host a welcome home ceremony for Vietnam veterans at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29. The event will take place at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Dallas Frisco Hotel Convention Center (7600 John Q Hammons Drive).
Registration is available at tinyurl.com/3ff5b9d5. While the event is free, registration is required.
"This ceremony will include a keynote address from Lieutenant General Richard E. Carey, USMC (Ret)," the event page states. "General Carey rose from an enlisted man to three-star general. During the Korean War, he participated in the Inchon Landing, the drive to Seoul, and the Chosin Reservoir Campaign. General Carey earned his fighter pilot wings in 1953. In Vietnam, he flew 204 combat sorties between 1967 and 1968. The General led the evacuation of Saigon bringing 100,000 refugees to the United States in 1975. He retired from the Marine Corps in 1983 and it is the Frisco VFW's pleasure and honor to bring him to Frisco, TX."
Mustang Sally Productions car show
A Mustang Sally Productions car is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays between April 1-30, according to the Visit Frisco website.
The event, hosted by Watermere at Frisco (4220 Cotton Gin Road) features classics, customs, unique vehicles, cars. motorcycles, trucks, specialty, exotics and more. The event is free.
FC Dallas vs. Portland Timbers
FC Dallas will take on the Portland Timbers at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, April 1. The game begins at 7:30 p.m.
More information is at www.fcdallastickets.com
Aqua Egg Hunt
Play Frisco will host the 2023 Aqua Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 1. The event features an egg hunt in the water at the Frisco Athletic Center.
Timing and ticket information is available at tinyurl.com/2zkbe96r.
