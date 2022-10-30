Here are five things to mark on your calendar for the week of Oct. 30, 2022.
Catch up with The Cowboys at The Star
Head over to The Star district in Frisco between 6-7 p.m. Oct. 31 to join Cowboys players alongside hosts Brad Sham, Kristi Scales, and Hailey Sutton for Miller Lite Cowboys Hour presented by Albertsons and Tom Thumb, hosted live from Cane Rosso at 6 p.m. each Monday to talk everything Cowboys.
Attendees can enjoy food and drink specials as they hear the hosts and player guests discuss the game live. You can also catch the show locally at 7:00PM on The Fan (105.3 FM) or DallasCowboys.com/CowboysHour
Catch a culprit at this murder mystery dinner show
The Revel Patio Grill Frisco will host a Murder Mystery Dinner Show from 6-10 p.m. Nov. 2. The 21-and-over event will include reception and cocktails, multiple courses and a murder mystery show during dinner.
Tickets are available at eventbrite.com/o/the-revel-patio-grill-9570637763
Check out this art activation
The city of Frisco has scheduled an “art activation” event for 10 a.m. Nov. 5.
Art conservators worked hard over the past year to rehabilitate and enhance “The Guardian” by Detha Watson at Fairways Green Park (1710 Buena Park Drive). Attendees can visit the park for the event to learn about the project and participate in sidewalk chalk art and rock painting, led by art educator Nazanin Ahmady.
Attendees can also find the new geocache box and get free swag created by Frisco Public Art Collection artist Jeffie Brewer.
RSVP on Facebook at bit.ly/3gJYBhW
Get in touch with nature at the ArborFest/Buffalo Stomp event
An Arbor Fest event and Buffalo Stomp has been scheduled for the morning of Nov. 5 at Frisco Commons (8000 McKinney Road in Frisco).
The event will begin with a tree planting and Mayoral proclamation near the splash pad at 9 a.m., followed by a tree tour trail walk through the park at 10 a.m., and conclude with Buffalo Stomp in the north meadow at 11 a.m. Times are approximate.
The ArborFest event is an annual celebration of trees and Frisco's urban forests hosted by the City of Frisco, the Urban Forestry Board and the Frisco Garden Club at Frisco Commons Park. The goal of this event is to increase community understanding of the value of our urban forests and to encourage conservation of forests in Frisco.
The Buffalo Stomp is an annual celebration of Frisco's prairies hosted by Play Frisco (Frisco’s parks and recreation department) and the Frisco Garden Club at Frisco Commons Park. Participants help seed the prairie with native wildflower and grass species. The goal of this event is to encourage community support of Blackland Prairie restoration efforts in Frisco. This event is held in conjunction with ArborFest.
Collin County Heart Fest
The American Heart Association-Texas will host the Collin County Heart Fest from 5-11 p.m. Nov. 5 at Legacy Food Hall in Plano (7800 Windrose Ave.)
The event will include music spanning multiple generations from the 1960s to the present.
The evening concert will feature hits from favorites of decades past by The Shepherds, Armstead, and Captain & Camille with food, fun, and entertainment.
For tickets or more information, please visit http://www.heart.org/heartofcc
