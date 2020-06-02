The Frisco City Council voted Tuesday to authorize contracts that would give designated social service agencies CARES act funding on behalf of the city as provided by Collin County.
Catholic Charities will get about $2.8 million from the CARES Act funds given to Frisco through the Collin CARES Emergency Housing and Living Assistance program, according to city documentation. Allen Community Outreach will get about $1.6 million, and Jewish Family Services will get about $1.3 million.
The Assistance Center of Collin County, the Texas Women’s Muslim Foundation, the Wellness Center of Collin County, and Cornerstone Assistance Network will also receive CARES act funding on behalf of Frisco.
The agencies are receiving funding on behalf of the city for their work and outreach in approved zip codes in Frisco, Prosper and Celina, according to city documentation.
In addition, $525,000 is going to food cards. That includes $110,000 going to Frisco Family Services.
Finance Director Anita Cothran said the resolution that the council voted on gives the city manager the authority to sign contracts with the selected social service agencies to carry out the Collin CARES program.
Frisco was allocated about $6.7 million from Collin County in CARES act funding through the county’s Emergency Housing and Living Assistance program. The City Council voted on May 19 to allow City Manager George Purefoy to approve the allocation of funding for the Collin CARES Emergency Housing and Living Assistance program to nonprofit agencies, according to city documentation.
